THE body of a woman was found on the outskirts of Celbridge, Co Kildare yesterday afternoon.

Body of woman found in Co Kildare

The death of the woman is not being treated as suspicious, gardai confirmed.

The body has not been formally identified yet.

A post-mortem is due to be completed today.

