An investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a house in Waterford today.

Gardaí are currently at scene at a house in Slievekeale Road, Waterford at the discovery of body of a woman in her 30’s.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 4.40pm and remain at the scene.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are currently treating the woman's death as a tragic incident."

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow...

Online Editors