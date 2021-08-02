Body of man found in Dublin park

The body of a man believed to be in his 50s has been discovered in a south Dublin park early this morning.

The discovery was made at around 7.45am in Lorcan O'Toole Park in Kimmage, Dublin 12.

Gardai attended the scene and have alerted the coroner, but say there is no sign of foul play or any indication that the death of the man is suspicious.

The body was then taken to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The outcome of the post mortem will dictate the course of the garda investigation.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it is investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body.