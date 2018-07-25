The body of Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp has been found.

Body has been found of Irishman missing in Greece wildfires

It's understood his remains were identified earlier today.

Mr O'Callaghan-Westhropp became separated from his new wife Zoe Holohan as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He married Ms Holohan in Co Westmeath last week, before the couple flew out to Greece over the weekend.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan

"I'm very sorry to confirm that we do have the death of an Irish citizen and it has been confirmed as Brian O'Callaghan-Westhropp," said the Irish Ambassador to Greece, Orla O'Hanrahan.

"Our sympathies and thoughts go out to his family at this time," she added.

Ms Holohan remains in hospital, where she is being treated for burns. She works in the advertising department of Independent News & Media, publishers of this website.

The Holohan and O'Callaghan-Westropp families have released a statement confirming the sad news.

They said: ""We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

"The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage."

Separately, it is understood no other Irish people have been caught up in the tragedy.

Around 79 people have died in the forest fires which raged through Greek villages and holiday resorts.

Blazes started west of Athens near the town of Kineta, while further outbreaks started 18 miles (29km) east of Athens in Rafina.

Hundreds of people ran to beaches as gale-force winds fanned the flames.

Twenty-six of the deaths were groups of families or friends who were found huddled together as they tried to escape.

President Michael D Higgins said he has written to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to express his sympathies with the families of those who have lost their lives and livelihoods in the fires.

He said: "Following my visit to Greece and my meeting with him and the presidents of Italy and Portugal, I am very conscious of the resilience of the Greek people, who should be assisted by all of us in these difficult times.

"I offered, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our deepest condolences and our solidarity."

