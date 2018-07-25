News Irish News

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Body has been found of Irishman missing in Greece wildfires

  • At least 79 people killed and 187 people injured
  • European Union states respond to Greek appeal for help
  • Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance
Missing man Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan, who were on their honeymoon in Greece
Missing man Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan, who were on their honeymoon in Greece
The wedding of Zoe Holohan and Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp, wh have been caught up in the wildfires in Greece (Handout/PA)
The beach in Mati, east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Burned-out cars in Mati, east of Athens (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Lots of Greece is still safe for travel (Theodora Tongas/AP)
Firefighters carry a stretcher filled with body bags, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People sort supplies for residents rescued from the wildfire in the village of Nea Makri near Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Asimina Psalti, 87, sits outside her burned-out house in Mati east of Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
People are seen as a wildfire burns in Mati, Greece July 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media on July 24, 2018. KALOGERIKOS NIKOS/via REUTERS
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People are seen as a wildfire burns in Mati, Greece July 23, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media on July 24, 2018. KALOGERIKOS NIKOS/via REUTERS
(Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
People stand amid the charred remains of cars in Mati (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The body of Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp has been found.

It's understood his remains were identified earlier today.

Mr O'Callaghan-Westhropp became separated from his new wife Zoe Holohan as they tried to escape the fires in the coastal town of Mati, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He married Ms Holohan in Co Westmeath last week, before the couple flew out to Greece over the weekend.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan
Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan

The identification of his remains were made earlier today.

"I'm very sorry to confirm that we do have the death of an Irish citizen and it has been confirmed as Brian O'Callaghan-Westhropp," said the Irish Ambassador to Greece, Orla O'Hanrahan.

"Our sympathies and thoughts go out to his family at this time," she added.

Ms Holohan remains in hospital, where she is being treated for burns. She works in the advertising department of Independent News & Media, publishers of this website.

The Holohan and O'Callaghan-Westropp families have released a statement confirming the sad news.

They said: ""We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

"The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage."

Separately, it is understood no other Irish people have been caught up in the tragedy.

Around 79 people have died in the forest fires which raged through Greek villages and holiday resorts.

Blazes started west of Athens near the town of Kineta, while further outbreaks started 18 miles (29km) east of Athens in Rafina.

Hundreds of people ran to beaches as gale-force winds fanned the flames.

Twenty-six of the deaths were groups of families or friends who were found huddled together as they tried to escape.

President Michael D Higgins said he has written to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to express his sympathies with the families of those who have lost their lives and livelihoods in the fires.

He said: "Following my visit to Greece and my meeting with him and the presidents of Italy and Portugal, I am very conscious of the resilience of the Greek people, who should be assisted by all of us in these difficult times.

"I offered, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our deepest condolences and our solidarity."

More to follow...

Online Editors

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News