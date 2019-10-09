Body found in search for pensioner (67) who went missing after school reunion

The remains were found not far from Garryvoe in east Cork where Frankie Devlin (67) vanished last Saturday night after attending a school reunion.

Sub aqua teams had been supporting the search effort today by Gardaí, Coast Guard, Cork Missing Persons Group and almost 100 local volunteers.

Gardaí confirmed the remains recovered are those of the missing pensioner.

Ms Devlin's body will be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist.

A massive search operation has been underway for three days for Ms Devlin, with dozens of caravans in the popular beach resort searched along with sheds, garages and farmyards around Garryvoe and Shanagarry in the hunt for the pensioner who had a lifelong fear of water.

The Devlin family appealed for information on Frankie's movements last weekend - and revealed earlier today they were "pretty despondent" given the failure over four days to reveal any trace of what happened to the 67 year old.

Her son Killian paid tribute to the east Cork community for the manner in which they have rallied to help the family.

"We are so grateful for all the support," he said.

Killian said his mother would have been very distinctive to anyone who spotted her on Saturday or Sunday when she travelled to Garryvoe from her Midleton home.

"She had a dress and a 'coat' that was really only a decoration," he said.

"Mam also has arthritis so she had only a pair of slip-on shoes on her that night.

"She certainly wasn't dressed for walking or hiking. She would have stood out to anyone who saw her.

"We have absolutely no idea what happened to her."

Gardaí said they were very concerned for Frankie's welfare.

She was last seen in the Garryvoe area around 10.45pm on October 5.

"Gardaí and Frankie's family are concerned for her welfare. Frankie may present confused or distressed," a garda spokesperson said.

Killian said he realised something was wrong when he came to Cork to visit his mother.

"I came down from Dublin to sort the chimney (out for her) and she wasn't at home," he explained.

"And I thought 'oh she has probably gone to a car boot sale.' Then in the afternoon I thought she might have gone to a match. In and around that time I got a phone call from my sister asking me did I hear from mother? The phone was off. Now I didn't think it was as as serious as it turned out.

"On Saturday night she went to Garryvoe Hotel for a school reunion. She was last seen on CCTV at 10.45pm. There hasn't been a shoe, a bag, an earring nothing. It is as if she has vanished off the face of the Earth. The Coast Guard have been absolutely fantastic. They were out in kayaks.

"Rescue 117 was flying overhead. They asked for some volunteers for a search team to walk along the beaches looking at seaweed for a shoe, a bag, an earring and something like that.

"The local people have been fantastic. The Gardaí are very supportive. The Coast Guard have been superb. My mam was afraid of water. She nearly drowned as a child. So she would never have gone in to the water.

"All of the volunteers are combing the beaches. We have the Coast Guard doing the cliffs and the rocks. We have the gardai going in towards Ladysbridge with sniffer dogs. The Cork City Missing Persons have come down with cadaver dogs, God forbid.

"She had a lift down with her friend and a lift home (that night) and they thought she was after getting a spin home (with someone else).

"She does love these events. Car boots and meals and all that kind of stuff she loves all that.

"We would like to thank the people of Cork. Someone has to know something. She has to be somewhere. She didn't just vanish off the face of the Earth. If anyone has information ..even check your outhouses... we would really appreciate it."

