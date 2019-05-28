A BODY was found by fishermen working on a trawler in the sea off the south Wexford coast

Body found by fishermen off the Wexford coast

Gardai said the remains were taken to the mortuary at the Waterford University Hospital late this afternoon.

A post mortem is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Gardai could not readily confirm this evening the identity or gender of the remains due to the length of time it has been in the water.

However, it’s understood the body was found near Hook Head where Wexford fisherman Dominic Sinnott went missing around lunch time on May 24.

Despite a massive search operation, he was not found.

Online Editors