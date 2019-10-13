Body found as search for missing fisherman in Cork enters its fourth day

A BODY has been recovered in the massive air-sea search operation for a missing Irish fisherman.

The body was recovered by divers from an area of Dunmanus Bay in West Cork that was being searched for Kodie Healy (24), who failed to return to port last Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were last night bringing the body ashore where a full post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist.

Formal identification of the remains must then be completed.

The massive search operation for Mr Healy was stood down following the discovery.

The tight-knit fishing industry in west Cork was devastated at the disappearance of Mr Healy last Wednesday.

An operation by the Coast Guard, RNLI, Naval Service and West Cork coastal groups continued for four days with the focus on the Dunmanus Bay area between Castletownbere and Schull.

The search was assisted by Naval Service divers, civilian divers and the deployment of a special Remus autonomous underwater vehicle (UAV) which boasts high-tech sonar and optical sensors for searching the seabed.

Rescue 115. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

Wreckage found on the southern shore of Dunmanus Bay is believed to be from the seven-metre boat that was used by the young man.

The vessel had been wrecked and was in pieces.

The alarm was raised by Mr Healy's father, John, who is also a fisherman, when his son failed to arrive back in port around 6pm on Wednesday as scheduled.

A major search operation by the Coast Guard, RNLI and Naval Service was launched in an area of Dunmanus Bay.

The Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 led the search which was being assisted by two RNLI lifeboats from Castletownbere and Baltimore and the Naval Service patrol ship, LE William Butler Yeats.

A number of fishing vessels were also supporting the search effort for the missing man.

The Healy family are very highly respected within the fishing industry in West Cork, with local boat owners immediately offered their support to the search mission.

When the alarm was raised on Wednesday evening, the Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was at sea on its weekly training exercise under the command of Deputy Coxswain Dave Fenton and immediately proceeded to Dunmanus Bay.

The operation was focused on an area of Dunmanus Bay where the fisherman is believed to have been tending to lobster pots.

He was the only person on the small craft which put to sea on Wednesday morning.

Search officials believe the wreckage of the craft may have drifted a distance from where the boat was actually wrecked.

Weather conditions in the area had been quite difficult and made search efforts very challenging over the past four days.

Online Editors