Bodies of elderly man and woman found at house in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in a house in Co Tipperary.

The grim discovery was made shortly after 4pm today when gardaí called to the remote property in south Tipperary after concerns were raised by neighbours and friends who had not seen the man and woman, both aged in their late 70s, and understood to be from England, for some time.

Gardaí gained access to the property at Cloneen, located off the Fethard to Mullinahone road, and discovered the couple dead inside.

The indications were that the couple had been dead in the house for a considerable period of time, possibly several weeks.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the scene and notified the State Pathologist's Office.

Both bodies will remain in situ until an examination of the scene is conducted by the State Pathologist.

They will then be removed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for a full post mortem examination on Tuesday.

Experts from the Garda Technical Bureau will also conduct a detailed examination of the scene.

The bodies are understood to have been there for so long that dental records may be required for formal identification.

Locals have told gardaí the elderly couple had not been seen in a very long time.

A garda source indicated that there were no initial indications that foul play was involved in the deaths.

There was no sign of a disturbance in the house and there was no sign of any forced entry.

"It is a very early stage in the investigation and we are keeping an open mind. The findings of the post mortem examination will determine precisely what we are dealing with," a source said.

While gardaí said there was no indication, as yet, of any suspicious circumstances being involved in the deaths, they are ruling nothing in or out at this point.

Detectives are also investigating whether the deaths may have been due to a tragic accident or some medical cause.

Such was the condition of the bodies that it may require laboratory tests to determine the precise cause of death involved.

Both the man and the woman were aged in their 70s. One of them is understood to have a history of health issues.

Gardaí are now calling to speak with neighbours and friends to try to determine the last known sighting or contact anyone locally had with the couple.

It is understood the couple had lived in the property for years.

Clonmel gardaí are leading the investigation and have appealed for anyone with information on the last known movements of the couple to contact them.

Officers called to the property after concerns about the welfare of the couple were raised with them by locals.





