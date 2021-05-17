Bobby Storey funeral policing: Inspectorate clears PSNI of bias saying criticism ‘unwarranted’ but lessons to be learned

An inspection report into the police handling of the Bobby Storey funeral has found much of the public criticism of the PSNI was “unwarranted”.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it understood why the PSNI took the approach it did during the funeral of the senior republican last June.

The inspectorate said the police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid-19 Regulations at the funeral, and did so “without biasing one community over another”.

It did say there were lessons to be learned and had made a series of recommendations.

The west Belfast funeral attracted around 2,000 mourners — including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill — at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.

The actions of 24 Sinn Fein politicians, including Ms O'Neill, were referred to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) who later took a decision not to prosecute.

Mr Storey (64) was a senior republican figure and had formerly been the head of intelligence for the IRA, later serving as chairman of Sinn Fein. He died during a lung operation in England.

The inspectorate said the PSNI should have explained and encouraged compliance with the Covid-19 regulations before the funeral took place, because the service had anticipated that breaches would occur on the day.

However, they found the PSNI took a consistent approach to investigating alleged breaches at similar funerals or events, and concluded that “much of the public criticism of the PSNI following the funeral was unwarranted”.

After taking independent legal advice, the inspectorate agreed that the PPS was right not to prosecute the politicians who attended the funeral, because there was no realistic prospect of them being convicted.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “The PSNI faced the complex challenge of policing a politically-sensitive funeral while also trying to interpret the confusing Covid-19 Regulations.

“The service took a sensitive approach, and ultimately achieved what it set out to do — prioritising public security over compliance with the regulations.

“Due to the complex and frequently changing Covid-19 Regulations, we are not confident that there was enough evidence to prove to a court that any of the attendees at Bobby Storey’s funeral had knowingly committed an offence — and we therefore agree with the decision not to prosecute.

“I am reassured that the PSNI showed no bias in its handling of the funeral, and that the service would have taken the same approach if the funeral was held in a different community.

“The PSNI does however have lessons to learn from its handling of the funeral, and we have therefore made several recommendations to help it improve how it polices events in the future.”

HMICFRS recommended that the PSNI should broadly communicate the 4Es approach — engage, explain, encourage and enforce — whenever breaches of the Covid-19 Regulations are anticipated at events;

It also said they should make and retain proper records of conversations with event organisers and carry out a formal debrief at the end of any policing operations.

In the wake of the funeral the DUP pulled out of weekly joint Executive Office press conferences with Sinn Fein.

Ms O’Neill later apologised “for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey's own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".

The fall-out from the decision not to prosecute also led to calls for the Chief Constable to resign.

Then DUP leader Arlene Foster said he had lost the confidence of the unionist community, but Mr Byrne rejected calls to step down.

Speaking following the release of the report Mr Byrne said the global pandemic “presented insurmountable challenges for policing everywhere”.

“In the context of new and rapidly changing legislation, we have always sought, with the best of intentions, to support our colleagues working in the health sector to protect the community by preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

“We welcome the findings of today’s HMICFRS Inspection report, both in terms of the assurance it provides to the public, and the learning it identifies for the Police Service.

"We are committed to impartiality and are pleased that the report concludes that there was no bias in our handling of the funeral, and that the same approach would have been taken if the funeral was held within a different community. Furthermore, the HMICFRS report supports the principle of early engagement recommending that this practice continues.

“We are listening and are determined to work with the entire community to enhance confidence in policing as an impartial and even-handed service working hard to protect our citizens.

“There has been a high level of public interest in this matter. Today, we look to the way forward and to working within our oversight and accountability structures to enhance public trust in the Police Service. HMICFRS have made number of recommendations, which will form part of the broader learning we have taken from policing the pandemic over the last 14 months," he added.

