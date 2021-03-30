| 11.4°C Dublin

Bobby Storey funeral: Investigations, interviews, deliberations... but in the end we got nothing

Political ramifications of decision by North's prosecution service not to press charges over high-profile June 2020 funeral will continue for some time

Claire McNeilly

In the end, there wasn’t even a slap on the wrist.

Five months of PSNI investigation and interviews, three months of Public Prosecution Service (PPS) deliberations... and no prosecutions.

The political ramifications of this decision, which went against the recommendations of the Chief Constable, will, predictably, continue for a long time – but what about the public?

