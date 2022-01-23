| 5.9°C Dublin

Bloody Sunday: Legacy of a fateful day in Derry lives on 50 years later

Thirteen people were shot dead on Bloody Sunday and ensured any hope of peace was over

Bloody Sunday in Derry, January 30, 1972 Expand
THE BODY OF JACKIE DUDDY IS CARRIED AWAY LED BY THE CROUCHED FIGURE OF FATHER EDWARD DALY CARRYING A BLOODSTAINED HANDKERCHIEF ON BLOODY SUNDAY Expand
British troops arrest civilians on Rossville St, Londonderry during a civil rights march. The day went on to become known as Bloody Sunday as British paratroopers shot dead 13 civilians. (Photo by William L. Rukeyser/Getty Images) Expand
Police To Investigate Bloody Sunday Deaths...FILE - JULY 5, 2012: Police are to instigate a murder investigation into the deaths of 13 people in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972 after the findings of the Saville inquiry were considered by the PSNI and the Public Prosecution service. 2nd February 1972: Coffins of the 13 civilians shot dead by British Paratroopers on Bloody Sunday lined up for the funeral at St Mary's church in Derry City. (Photo by M. Stroud/Express/Getty Images)...I Expand
An armed soldier attacks a protestor on Bloody Sunday when British Paratroopers shot dead 13 civilians on a civil rights march in Derry City. (Photo by Frederick Hoare/Central Press/Getty Images)...I Expand
Bloody Sunday Expand
The mural depicting the 14 people who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday is seen in the Rossville Street area on March 13, 2019 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. On Thursday the Public Prosecution Service will announce whether or not the soldiers accused of murdering the civilians killed on Bloody Sunday will face prosecution. Members of the British Army Parachute Regiment 1st Battalion, which had been sent into Derrys Bogside on 30 January 1972, shot dead 14 unarmed civilians taking part in a civil rights demonstration in what became known as Bloody Sunday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Expand
Kate Nash whose brother, William, was shot dead on Bloody Sunday. Picture by Lorcan Doherty Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

On January 30, 1972, thousands of people gathered in the Creggan area of Derry for a protest against internment without trial which had been introduced in Northern Ireland the previous year. The vast majority of those who had been interned were from the nationalist community and the situation had further inflamed demands for civil rights in the North.

A week before, on January 23, an anti-internment protest at Magilligan beach in Co Derry, where an internment camp had been set up, ended in violence when British soldiers, including members of the Parachute Regiment, attacked the demonstrators.

