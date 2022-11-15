Blackrock College Union cancels annual business lunch ‘in solidarity’ with abuse victims

Blackrock College Union has cancelled its annual business lunch in light of the recent revelations of sexual abuse of former pupils by members of the Spiritan congregation.

Tables for the event were priced at €1,000 and eight-time All-Ireland champion Cian O’Sullivan, a former Blackrock student, was among the guest speakers.

The business lunch was due to be held for the first time in two years in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD.

In a statement issued this evening, union president John O’Doherty said the event has now been called off “in solidarity with the survivors of abuse at Blackrock College”.

“The Blackrock Union Committee, working with the representatives of the survivors, is providing awareness, support and information on its website,” he said.

“The union will continue to work with representatives of the survivors to provide tangible examples of support into the future. We will update you shortly on plans to support survivors.

“We encourage anyone who has been affected by such abuse to seek the appropriate advice and assistance and so future support may involve union events specifically aimed at raising victim awareness.”

The event was due to take place on November 25 between 12.30pm and 7.30pm.

Individual tickets were priced at €100 and a table of 10 cost €1,000.

Last week it emerged that 77 Spiritan priests were the subject of 233 complaints of sexual abuse at schools run by the order.

There were 57 allegations made against members who worked at Blackrock.

The Spiritans, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Order, paid over €5m in settlement claims and towards abuse and support services since 2004.

Two siblings who attended Blackrock College in Dublin spoke on RTÉ Radio 1 about the horrific abuse they suffered during the 1970s and 1980s.

David (58) and Mark Ryan (61) were repeatedly abused from the ages of 12 to 17 by members of the Spiritans when they attended Blackrock College.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight, Mark Ryan said he felt “angry for what I had to go through” and urged the Holy Ghost Order to be “sincere” with any apology they make.

“In all honesty, I never thought I was the only one - there were three of us on one small little road. He must be doing it to lots of other people. There are other priests in there who were doing stuff."

He said the abuse of children in schools by priests and teachers “touches every single person in Ireland”.

“Every single person has gone to school. Every parent has sent their children to school. Every grandparent is aware of all of this. This is a really dark secret. People have turned a blind eye to stuff. Nothing has been said. We need to know the truth.

"The truth has to come out. I mean, I've heard people say we're looking for compensation and things. That's totally untrue. It's just the truth. What has gone on. I'd like to see a forensic type of investigation and inquiry to explain that,” he said.

Since Mark and David spoke publicly last week, more people have come forward with allegations of abuse.

Gardaí said their Sexual Crime Management Unit — a contact point for religious orders to refer allegations to— will be engaging with four people who contacted their protective services unit last week to assess their individual cases and offer support.

A Dáil debate to discuss the allegations of abuse at Spiritan-run schools may also be held next week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

He described the recent stories of abuse by members of religious orders as "sickening" and "shocking".

Abuse survivors are now calling for an independent inquiry to determine the scale of mistreatment suffered by pupils in 10 schools run by the religious order.

The Spiritan congregation will tomorrow announce a restorative justice initiative to assist those who have suffered sexual abuse at its schools in Ireland.

It is understood four victims have been working with the Spiritans for the past two years to address the harm caused to people who were abused.

Fr Martin Kelly, provincial of the Spiritans, and a group representative of victims will jointly reveal details of the initiative.



