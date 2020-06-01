'Black Lives Matter' - thousands protest in Dublin after death of George Floyd

People gathered at the GPO on O'Connell Street and marched to the United States Embassy in Ballsbridge protesting over the death of George Floyd Pic: Mark Condren

Bethany Jordan marched to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge protesting over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Pic: Mark Condren

Thousands march in Dublin in Black Lives Matter protest after death of George Floyd Close

Demonstrations have taken place across Ireland following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall on Monday afternoon hours before a demonstration took place outside the US Embassy in Dublin.

Protests have taken place across the world, including a large gathering in London on Sunday, in the wake of Mr Floyd's death after a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday.

Video footage showing Mr Floyd, a black man, pleading for air, has sparked outrage across the world.

In Belfast a vigil took place at Writers' Square on Sunday before a demonstration at City Hall on Monday during which protesters held aloft signs which read "Black Lives Matter" among others.

Hours later in Dublin the streets around the US Embassy were filled by protesters who chanted 'No Justice, No Peace', 'Silence is Betrayal' and 'Black Lives Matter' before kneeling for a minute's silence and then singing Ireland's Call.

Some of the American protests were marred by violence in cities from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and close to the White House in Washington.

Earlier, Downing Street has raised concerns about "very alarming" violence and the arrest of journalists covering the unrest sparked by the death of Floyd.

Boris Johnson's administration said people must be allowed to protest peacefully and reporters should be free to do their job.

PA Media