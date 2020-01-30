FIANNA Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has been criticised for suggesting the RTE licence fee should be cut.

FIANNA Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has been criticised for suggesting the RTE licence fee should be cut.

'Bizarre and disappointing' - Fianna Fail MEP criticised for suggesting RTE licence fee should be cut

Mr Kelleher said RTE’s coverage of EU affairs was “pitiful” and suggested the €160 licence fee should be reduced.

“As MEPs we try to do what we can along with EU institutions to inform the public,” he said. “RTE as the public service broadcaster must also play its role,” he added.

In his original post social media, Mr Kelleher noted he had met RTE’s Europe Editor Tony Connelly. RTE News Managing Director Jon Williams said Mr Kelleher’s comments were “bizarre” and “disappointing”.

Mr Kelleher clarified he was not criticising Mr Connelly but rather RTE’s coverage of EU issues.

Meanwhile, Social Protection Minister accused Mr Kelleher of linking political coverage to a cut in the licence fee.

“Public Service Broadcasting, and indeed a free media, are critical components to any democratic society,” she said.

“It is completely unacceptable for any politician to link the political coverage they and their colleagues receive to a potential cut in the RTÉ licence fee. And to do so in the middle of the General Election campaign is even more worrying.

“This sets a dangerous precedent and I would expect Micheál Martin to publicly state whether he agrees with Billy Kelleher’s late night tweet,” she added.

Online Editors