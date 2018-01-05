Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Phonsie Cullinan sent a letter to a number of schools and parishes warning them that a convicted paedophile former priest is residing in the area.

Bishop sends letters to parishes and schools warning them of 'dangerous paedophile priest' living in the area

It is understood that the Bishop sent the letter just before Christmas to warn parishes and schools that former priest Oliver O’Grady was living in the Waterford City area.

O'Grady admitted to sexually abusing children while serving as parish priest in California from 1973 onwards. In 1993 he was convicted of molesting two brothers over a 10-year period and was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the US but served seven before we was paroled and deported back to Ireland in 2000.

In the letter, which has been seen by Independent.ie, Bishop Cullinan warned that O'Grady is an "extremely dangerous paedophile" and urged that "those working in any way with children" be alert. He wrote: "If this man is seen in your parish please notify Bishop’s House as soon as possible."

The Communications Officer for Bishop Cullinan said they will "not be commenting on the matter further". O'Grady was arrested again in 2012 when thousands of explicit images of children stored on computers and USB drives, some depicting victims as young as two.

The images were discovered after O'Grady left his laptop on an Aer Lingus flight. A staff member examined the computer and alerted gardai after coming across the files. He was sentenced to three years in prison at Arbour Hill but was released in 2014.

O'Grady is not in any way associated with the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore.

Previously, O’Grady featured in documentary Deliver Us from Evil in which he admitted abusing 25 children while in the US.

