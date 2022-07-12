Bishop says he can no longer guarantee Sunday mass in every church in diocese due to shortage of priests

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy said the diocese has a shortage of priests

The Catholic Bishop of Limerick has said he can no longer guarantee that mass will be celebrated in all churches in the diocese every Sunday due to a lack of priests.

Bishop Brendan Leahy warned his flock to prepare for “new arrangements” that will also see lay people say prayers at funerals.

In a letter announcing the new clerical arrangements in the diocese, Dr Leahy warned that the number of priests in active ministry in the diocese is “declining rapidly”.

He said lay people will be leading a range of services going forward, from prayers at funerals to the preparation of children for the sacraments in parishes.

“The ageing profile of clergy is now very evident. It is clear at this stage that we can no longer guarantee the celebration of a Mass in each church in the diocese each Sunday,” he said.

A number of pastoral units in the west of Ireland diocese are set to lose a priest this autumn and he appealed to parishioners to face the challenges with realism and determination.

“The rapid changes are calling us to envisage and work towards putting in place new forms of lay leadership in our parish communities,” he said.

A pastoral plan formulated following a synod in Limerick in 2016 called for more formation programmes to help lay people assume new pastoral roles.

“We need to build on this,” Dr Leahy said. “We are hopeful others will step forward to offer their services.

"We will need lay people to lead prayers at funerals, at gravesides, to visit schools on behalf of the parish, to be involved in pastoral councils and baptismal teams, to help with the practical administration of parishes.”

The diocese of Limerick is one of a number of Irish dioceses challenged by an aging and declining clergy.

In a recent address to a plenary meeting for clergy in the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, Bishop Denis Nulty told his priests that he would issue a pastoral letter to every parish in the diocese on September 5 outlining a draft plan on the reduction of masses and parish clusterings.

Parishes are being asked to respond to the pastoral letter’s proposals on mass rationalisations and the sharing of services within parish clusters by the end of November.

Specialist advice is to be offered to parish finance committees on the issue of parish property.

The diocese is also to discuss the proposal to take in “foreign seminarians” and train them at the national seminary in Maynooth.

Meanwhile, 13 parishes in the Diocese of Kerry no longer have a resident priest and the diocese is now focusing its structures around 12 pastoral areas, in which clergy and resources are shared.

Similarly, the Diocese of Ossory, which has 42 parishes, is now focusing on 13 pastoral areas, rather than its parishes.

The Archdiocese of Dublin is also set to introduce radical measures in a bid to offset the impact of its declining and aging clergy, including appointing parish priests to oversee multiple parishes.

Some 40pc of the 312 priests serving in the country’s largest diocese are over 70 years of age and most of these will retire at 75 over the next four to five years. The diocese has just two students preparing for the priesthood.