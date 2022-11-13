Bird flu detected in turkey flock in Co Monaghan

Farmers have been ordered to move all poultry indoors. Stock image

Test results have identified evidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in samples from a turkey flock in Co Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture has now imposed a 3km restriction zone around the affected farm in a bid to contain any spread of the virus.

Poultry farmers with flocks located within the restriction zone are legally obliged to comply with additional protection and surveillance requirements.

A 10km surveillance zone has also been put in place.

Further testing on the affected turkey flock is being carried out and those results are expected in the coming days.

The department said it continues to advise poultry farmers to follow precautionary measures against bird flu.

Since earlier this week poultry farmers have been ordered to keep their flock indoors. This followed the discovery of a dead swan in Co Cavan. Tests confirmed it had the virus.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) put out a ‘red alert’ to its poultry producer members following the positive test.

Farmers in the Cavan/Monaghan region, who produce up to 75pc of Christmas turkeys for supermarkets and butchers, now face an anxious time.

All poultry farmers have been told to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest department regional veterinary office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N1 avian flu subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to keep their dog on a leash in areas with sick or dead wild birds.