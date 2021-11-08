‘Bionic man’ (51) back in saddle after motorbike accident

Derry man Sean Friel sustained life-changing injuries following a serious motorcycle accident, and when he awoke from a coma, the prospect of doing what he loved, riding a bike again, appeared to be inconceivable.

Five years later, that distant dream has become reality, thanks to “small miracles” and the unwavering support of family and friends.

On May 11, 2016, Sean was left paralysed from the ribs down.

He spent a month in a coma at Royal Victoria Hospital, two months in a spinal ward and a further three months rehabilitating at Musgrave Park Hospital.

Sean light-heartedly refers to himself as “The Bionic Man”.

He has two tritium rods with bolts running down his spine, tritium plates with bolts running down his sternum and a tritium pump under the skin on his abdomen that constantly feeds a drug into his spinal fluid.

While he was cognisant of the fact that his life would not be the same, the 51-year-old candidly said he “took it on the chin”.

He added: “I paralysed myself.”

Sean’s love of motorbikes goes back to when he was a seven-year-old child and had a poster of his motorcycle racing idol, Barry Sheene, on the bedroom wall.

Sean explains: “I’m crazy about bikes…in hospital I was reading magazines, watching videos…never dreaming it would be possible for me to ride a bike again.”

That was until his friend, Ray, shared an article that was published in Motorcycle News (MCN) about a man in England called Talan Skeels-Piggins - a naval officer who had an accident on his bike, resulting in a similar injury to Sean’s.

Talan went on to be a Paralympic downhill skier.

He then decided that he wanted to get back on a motorbike. He adapted a bike to suit his disability, shifting gears with his thumb etc.

He then devised the “launch and catch” system, where you need two other people to help with taking off and stopping.

Sean recalled that lightbulb moment, when he realised that riding a two-wheeled motorbike was an attainable goal: “I was amazed when I was shown his documentary on YouTube, ‘The Little Person Inside’,” he said.

“Talan started a charity called ‘The Bike Experience (TBE)’, with adapted motorbikes, to help other disabled riders get back on a bike.

“A group of friends and I had arranged to travel to England to take part in a ride on my 50th birthday, last year, but due to Covid-19, the event was cancelled.

“Since then, Talan and his team received sponsorship from Yamaha, so he put his old race bike, a Suzuki GSXR600 L1 - on which he received many trophies, including Le Mans - up for sale.

“I had to have it. I set about having a shed built to home my dream bike.

"My friends, from all different walks of life, came together to do their bit and they built an awesome bike stable to house my new ride. I owned the bike for a year before I was able to ride it.”

He added: “I tried everywhere and then I got a number for Kirkistown Race Circuit in Co Down.

"I talked to the track manager, Richard Young, and he said, ‘What about next week’?

“He told me that I could have the track to myself for a couple of hours. I couldn’t believe it.

"I contacted a few people from the School of Bike Track Days that I had met online. They kindly volunteered to come to the track and help out in any way that they could.

“Alistair McSorley, who had attended TBE with Talan, coached me at the pit lane of the track, just going slowly in straight lines, which was much harder than I expected.

"I thought I would just get on the bike, point it, twist and go!

“I was very wrong in that assumption. The best way to describe it would be to compare it to a four-year-old learning to ride a two-wheeler bike for the first time.

"And, like a four-year-old, I fell over a couple of times. It all went well, I had a grin on my face for a week, and we arranged to go to the track another day.

“In the launch and catch, I have John McBride launching me and Dirt catching me, the three of us have to work together.

“I have to have 100% trust in them, which I do, for it work.”

Next time out, he was going on the track and two marshals, Bertie and Davy, followed in a car in case he had “a wee off”.

Tim from School of Bike led Sean, controlling his speed and teaching him lines on the track.

“I couldn’t believe that I was actually doing it. Riding my bike. I hadn’t been on a racetrack in more than 20 years,” he said. “Now I’m starting all over again. I can’t wait for next year to get going.”

The camaraderie of this experience has meant a lot to Sean. “I find it amazing that all these people, total strangers, had come together, taking time off their work to help me.

“People always told me that bikes would be the end of me but this has given me a new lease of life and new friends. It has rekindled my passion for riding.”

Sean is extremely grateful to all those people who helped him achieve his dream: dear friends who have always been there to support him; Ray for planting the seed; Talan, who has been his inspiration; and the biking community for rallying round.

He said: “I am proud to be part of this special group of amazing people; School of Bike for making this possible; and Mullan Motorbikes, who also helped me in various ways throughout this experience.

“If there is anyone that I haven’t included, please know that your help and support is much appreciated.

“My sister, Erin, and brother in law, Tommy Gormley, have always been there to pick up the pieces when I break them.

“There's been a lot of magic or small miracles happening all around me since my accident. In fact, it's a miracle I'm here at all.”