| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Bionic man’ (51) back in saddle after motorbike accident

Sean Friel from Derry was paralysed over a road accident in 2016

Sean Friel from Derry is back on his race bike again Expand
Sean Friel from Derry, who is able to race using a specially adapted motorcycle Expand

Close

Sean Friel from Derry is back on his race bike again

Sean Friel from Derry is back on his race bike again

Sean Friel from Derry, who is able to race using a specially adapted motorcycle

Sean Friel from Derry, who is able to race using a specially adapted motorcycle

/

Sean Friel from Derry is back on his race bike again

Garrett Hargan

Derry man Sean Friel sustained life-changing injuries following a serious motorcycle accident, and when he awoke from a coma, the prospect of doing what he loved, riding a bike again, appeared to be inconceivable.

Five years later, that distant dream has become reality, thanks to “small miracles” and the unwavering support of family and friends.

On May 11, 2016, Sean was left paralysed from the ribs down.

Most Watched

Privacy