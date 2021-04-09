Billionaire John Collison hits out at Forbes ‘stab city’ Limerick slur

Billionaire John Collison, who is the co-founder of Stripe, has said a Forbes article written about him that calls Limerick ‘stab city’ is “daft”.

The article in the business magazine discusses the Limerick man and his brother Patrick’s success as they have become two of the youngest self-made billionaires due to their online payment processing platform.

Authored by, Stephen McBride, the piece said of Limerick: “Some call it stab city.”

"Many folks think Ireland is all rolling green hills and five-star golf courses. But in the middle of the Irish countryside is a city called Limerick—known as the ‘murder capital’ of Europe.”

He wrote that Limerick was turned into a “warzone” a few years ago due to a gang feud, adding that “shootings, pipe bomb attacks, and stabbings” happened nightly.

The Forbes article compared “some bad neighbourhoods” in the county to Berlin in the Cold War, mentioning the Berlin Wall, as some are “even walled off by a dirty, graffitied 10-foot-high concrete barrier.”

The piece said the brothers “recently beat the odds” getting out of “stab city”.

"Limerick is the last place you want your kids growing up,” the piece added.

"But two brothers who went to high school there recently beat the odds. Not only did they escape ‘stab city’—they moved to Silicon Valley, founded one of the most disruptive companies on earth, and became two of the youngest self-made billionaires in history.”

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan has called on Forbes and author Mr McBride to “immediately apologise” to the people of Limerick “for the insult and hurt caused by the article published”.

He invited them to visit the Irish county, adding: “I will gladly set the record straight in respect of what our County and City has to offer as opposed to what your work of fiction depicts. Please let me know when suits.”

Online Editors