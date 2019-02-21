Bill to protect tips of hospitality workers moves closer to being introduced

A BILL that will make it illegal for employers to take their workers’ tips has passed the Committee stage of the Seanad with all-party support.

The bill, which would give workers a legal right to their tips, was proposed by Sinn Féin in the Seanad last night.

If enacted, it will ensure that workers are protected by the law and require businesses to display their tipping policy, to ensure customers have full transparency as to how their tip will be shared.

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan, who introduced the bill, welcomed the passing last night and thanked the "fantastic grassroots support" from groups that spoke to those working in the hospitality industry and "listened to the horror stories of bad employers".

“Irish research shows that 1 in 3 workers experience the regular withholding of tips and this must be addressed," he said.

"We understand that most employers are good employers. This Bill will change nothing for them. The only people who have anything to fear, are those employers who dip their hand in the tips jar.

“Sinn Féin will now be looking to move this Bill again through its final stage in the Seanad, to ensure that workers’ have a legal right to their tips before this summer’s busy season.”

Currently, workers have "no legal express right" to take home the tips intended for them.

Labour’s Employment Affairs Spokesperson, Senator Ged Nash, said that the National Minimum Wage (Protection of Employee Tips) Bill 2017 would help workers get their own "hard-earned customer tips and gratuities".

"In some cases, the tip jar is raided by the owner of a restaurant and out straight into the till. When employees complain, there is no legal recourse and they often find that their hours get reduced or they are simply shown the door," he said.

Mr Nash added that many low-paid workers rely on tips to subside their wages, and that it is important that customers are aware of tips policies.

"I have come across too many cases where tips are used to supplement turnover and inflate profit, rather than go into the pockets of staff.

“These tips support families, contribute towards college expenses or help to pay towards other cost of living expenses such as childcare and insurance.

"Labour fully supports this Bill which will help protect low paid workers in the hospitality sector who do not currently have the legal right to those tips which they earn and we look forward to facilitating its passage to the next stage."

The bill also received support from students and hospitality unions across the country, including OneGalway.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Tonight is a huge success for Trade Unions, Students Unions, community groups and most importantly the hospitality workers who are one step close to having full legal protection of their hard earned tips.

"It’s for the Dail next and we are primed and ready to go."

Online Editors