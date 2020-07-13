Biggest fall in numbers claiming pandemic payment in a week

Sign here: Basic welfare payments of €203 a week are nearly €150 a week less than the pandemic payments

THE number of people claiming the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by the largest amount in a single week.

There are now 345,600 people getting the payment.

This is a 67,300 drop on 412,900 recipients since last week.

There has been a 42pc fall in numbers since numbers receiving the payment peaked on May 5 when 598,000 people were getting it.

Meanwhile, cabinet is expected to today approve the drafting of legislation that will mean those who have lost work due to the public health crisis will continue to clock up PRSI contributions.

This will be important in order to protect their entitlement to future payments – including the state pension, illness, maternity and paternity benefits.

It is understood that drafting is at an advanced stage and a copy of the bill will be brought to government shortly.

Currently, recipients of the pandemic payment do not qualify for either paid or credited social insurance contributions.

The draft legislation means they will be entitled to the award of paid contributions at the same class as those they received while in employment.

Recipients of jobseeker’s payments who lost employment since March 13 and people on the temporary wage subsidy scheme will also benefit from the legislative provision.

New official figures also reveal that 95,800 of recipients of the pandemic payment are now on a new lower rate of €203 a week.

The lower rate was introduced earlier this month for those who were earning less than €200 a week prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

The remaining 249,800 people are continuing to receive the €350 rate of payment.

As well as the pandemic payment, there are another 220,900 people on standard jobseekers payments plus employees who are being supported by a wage subsidy scheme.

This means there are 917,500 people on state income supports.

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work are accommodation and food services, services including hairdressers and retailers, and mechanics.

Most are between 35 and 44.

“It is heartening to see that the phased approach set out in the Roadmap to Recovery is now being reflected in the number of people returning to work,” said Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys.

“Today’s figures are reassuring for employees, businesses and communities throughout the State as they clearly show people getting back to work with a significant fall in the number of people in every county receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.”

She said a further 44,400 people have closed their claims in the past week with 36,600 of these confirming that they are returning to work.

“I am particularly pleased to see that the number of employees in the accommodation and Food service area who are back in work again being supported by the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme,” she said.

“This number has increased from 8,100 last week to 22,000 this week.”

She said the Government is finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package.

Those receiving the pandemic payment must confirm their eligibility by a deadline today.

“Failure to do so may affect their entitlement to continue to receive a payment,” said a department statement.

Meanwhile, 890 people are receiving a Covid-19 related illness benefit payment from the department.

Online Editors