Big Read: ‘Leo’s in charge – there's no hint of unease’- The supporting cast for Varadkar’s second act is strong, but that won’t make housing any easier to fix

Last Wednesday, Simon Coveney was addressing staff at Ireland’s permanent mission at the UN in New York, where Ireland’s two-year term on the UN Security Council is drawing to a close, when the text came in from Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, the chief of staff of the Defence Forces. Information was patchy.

One of two armoured vehicles carrying Irish soldiers heading to Beirut had gone off track and was missing. It is not unusual for Coveney to get regular updates on all sorts of Defence Forces matters from the army chief.

But within half-an-hour it was clear this was not a “sit update”, as they are called, as more information came through. One jeep had been attacked, an Irish soldier was dead and three were injured. It was close to midnight in Dublin. In Brussels, Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s chief of staff Deirdre Gillane took a call from Coveney’s team with the horrendous news from Lebanon.

Coveney was up late in his Manhattan hotel on conference calls with Clancy, the Department of Defence secretary general Jackie McCrum and advisers. He spoke to the Lebanese defence and foreign ministers and was said to have been “very firm” about the need for cooperation from the Lebanese authorities.

He received, verbally at least, assurances of unequivocal support from the Lebanese government, and just before 6am he spoke directly with the Taoiseach, a short time before the Defence Forces statement went out at 6am Irish time.

Martin was visibly shaken by the news when he appeared before the media in Brussels early on Thursday morning. Yesterday in the Dáil chamber, as he formally resigned his office, he paid tribute to Private Seán Rooney.

“They have protected our democracy at home and brought honour to our country by representing our values abroad,” he said of the Irish Defence Forces. “The loss of Private Rooney is truly shocking.”

At the end of a turbulent week, there was a degree of stability and even mundanity about Martin’s very unique resignation from office in the middle of the coalition’s term to be replaced by his Tánaiste — an event never before seen in Irish politics.

Even Sinn Féin stood to applaud the Fianna Fáil leader after he spoke of his honour at being a “member of one of the democratic world’s oldest parliamentary chambers” and of the “much work ahead” for this Government.

The ovation from all but the People Before Profit TDs was testament to the regard in which Martin is held outside the political arena.

Ultimately, whatever about his politics and his policies, he is seen by most as a fundamentally decent man.

Later, Mary Lou McDonald, who was among those who stood to applaud Martin, excoriated both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s record in government, seeking specifically to tear down Varadkar’s previous record in the Taoiseach’s office and calling for an election. “Out of touch, out of ideas and out of time,” McDonald told the Dáil to a string of “Hear, hears” from her colleagues.

But the coalition is set to run for another two years at least, with much of the talk in the corridors of Leinster House last week speculating on what sort of government Varadkar will lead a second time around.

The unease within his own party, revealed in this paper last Sunday, over the controversies that have engulfed him over the last two years, has not dissipated, though it is in abeyance. “The video” — shorthand for a short clip of Varadkar socialising at a Dublin club — continues to be discussed in hushed tones and has raised concerns in Fine Gael about his political judgment.

Last Monday, Varadkar addressed those concerns by arguing he had got the big calls right — from Brexit to Covid to the economy. “Everyone makes errors in judgment. You wouldn’t be a human being if you didn’t,” he said. The “big calls right” argument was last used by Boris Johnson when he was struggling to survive as British prime minister.

But unlike Johnson, Varadkar faces no dissent within his own party. He is, says one veteran Fine Gael TD who has lived through half-a-dozen party leaders, more secure than ever. “There were always 10 TDs who could not be relied upon by a leader. He [Varadkar] doesn’t have that. There is not a murmur of discontent, so he is in charge,” they said.

Whether Varadkar has changed and will be a different Taoiseach from the one he was between 2017 and 2020 is unclear. Ostensibly, it is clear he will lead a very different type of government to the Fine Gael-Independent minority administration.

This tripartite government has worked primarily because the relationship between its three leaders and their respective chiefs of staff and advisers has been strong and steady. The regular Monday evening meeting has served as an important clearing house, and it was in that same forum that yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle was hammered out until after midnight on Friday in the Sycamore Room of Government Buildings.

“Continuity” is the word being stressed by Varadkar’s team. He will retain the cabinet sub-committee system he abolished the last time he was Taoiseach before being pointedly reintroduced by Martin. “Cabinet committee meetings are where the real work is done and where leaks tend not to emerge,” said one person involved in several of them.

When Varadkar was previously Taoiseach, he generally liked to keep meetings brief with a small number of participants. ​

However, recent interviews he has given would indicate he has grown more open to the idea of bigger and more wide-ranging meetings.

“The Fine Gael-Independent government required an awful lot of coordination and discussion across two separate groups of independents,” an ally said. “He made a virtue of engaging and reaching out. He has those skills already and will continue utilising those. Some may accuse him of being slightly more frank than Micheál Martin or others, but he has a lot of experience in making coalitions work.”

One thing that will change is that communications are likely to become more streamlined. The cascade of ministers almost waiting at traffic lights to do press conferences and doorsteps one after the other after Tuesday cabinet meetings will end as they are scrapped in favour of spreading out ministerial announcements across the week.

One insider predicted this could cause trouble, saying: “They [the Taoiseach’s office] will try and reach into every area of government and control the message in a way that ministers won’t like after two years of doing what they want. There will be a lot of pushback on that.”

Within Fine Gael there is some concern that Varadkar has not refreshed his advisers from the last time he was in the Taoiseach’s office. His three most important aides are seen as Brian Murphy (chief of staff), Philip O’Callaghan (deputy chief of staff) and Nick Miller (press secretary). There is also John Carroll, the Fine Gael general secretary, a long-time Varadkar associate.

One former minister who served with Varadkar bemoans the lack of women at the top table. “He needs that steady hand of a female and he hasn’t got it,” they said.

The same person points to Gillane, Martin’s powerful chef de cabinet who is straight-talking, stubborn and politically astute and whose commanding presence within Fianna Fáil has permeated across the Coalition over the last two years. But Varadkar’s allies correctly point to a number of women who work in his advisory team, including Clare Mungovan, Bríd Murphy and Cliona Doyle, as well as his long-serving assistant Lisa Tavey.

Elsewhere, there is also some concern within the Green Party at the propensity of Varadkar to allow Fine Gael ministers and backbenchers to attack the junior coalition party.

Most recently, there was a very co-ordinated undermining of Green Party Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who is married to one of Eamon Ryan’s two chiefs of staff, Dónall Geoghegan, over the location of the live animal Christmas crib. “Leo allowed and lent credence to a culture war over the crib,” one person said.

The Sunday Independent understands the Greens have raised issues with Fine Gael over its approach on these matters at adviser level on at least one occasion in recent months. Ryan’s team expects there to be less of it from Fine Gael now Varadkar is in the Taoiseach’s office, but that remains to be seen.

Varadkar struggled to adapt to being Tánaiste in the first few months of this government when he was running on someone else’s time — an unfamiliar terrain — and was observed to have cut a sometimes frustrated figure at meetings.

Martin, who has been Fianna Fáil leader for over a decade and Taoiseach for two-and-a-half years, is no longer the most senior person in the room, but given his long service as an ordinary cabinet minister, the adjustment to his demotion is not likely to be as difficult as it was for Varadkar.

“I think Micheál is more mature and experienced. He is more comfortable with his own authority,” said one person who works closely with him.

Martin restated on The Indo Daily podcast this week that he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election and suggested he would face down any attempted heave.

His parliamentary party will not be blind to his popularity as Taoiseach nor poll results such as a recent Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent survey that found significantly more people wanted him to remain in office than Varadkar to take over.

Those who work closely with him observe a man still hungry. There is no obvious sign he is not running again. But one of these people suggested Martin could well decide within the next 12 to 18 months to leave on his own terms. ​

Meanwhile, the new Taoiseach pledged yesterday to go “all out to turn the corner” on the housing crisis. That, perhaps above all, will determine the success of Varadkar’s second stint in the top job.