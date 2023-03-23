It was Saturday, April 14, 1984. Local farmer Jack Griffin was running along White Strand Beach in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, when he saw what looked like a doll lying on the rocks. He looked closer and realised it wasn’t a doll. It was the lifeless body of a naked baby boy. An empty fertiliser bag was nearby.

The farmer ran the long distance to the home of his brother-in-law and returned by car with his wife’s nephew, Brendan O’Shea. After confirming that it was a dead baby, they alerted gardaí, who arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

Soon after the baby was found, local undertaker Tom Cournane was called. He baptised the baby using water from a local stream and named him John, apparently after a beloved uncle. Later, after the State Pathologist had examined the body, Mr Cournane organised a funeral, with local school- children at the burial, including his own daughter.

After the discovery of the body, attention quickly turned to who had killed the baby and in what circumstances.

An investigation was launched, with gardaí drawing up a list of women in the county who had been pregnant, but did not have a baby to show for it or who had recently left the area.

Local young women and teenagers were questioned about their relationships.

Gardaí soon came to believe the baby belonged to 25-year-old Joanne Hayes, from Abbeydorney, 80km away, who became the focus of the investigation.

Ms Hayes, who had been pregnant, and members of her family were questioned.

Graphic confessions of her having murdered Baby John were written up by gardaí, including how she had killed him with a kitchen knife and bashed his head with a bath brush.

“There was blood everywhere,” she allegedly confessed.

Gardaí claimed she said: “I had to kill him because of the shame it was going to bring on my family.

“When the body of the baby was found at Cahersiveen, I knew deep down it was my baby.”

But the garda case soon appeared to fall apart when the body of Ms Hayes’s own baby was discovered on the Abbeydorney farm of the Hayes family.

Gardaí then theorised that she had given birth to twins, one of whom was Baby John, but it was shown that the child’s blood group was different to that of Ms Hayes, her lover and the baby found at the farm.

Detectives persisted with a more outlandish theory of “superfecundation” to show she had given birth to twins by different fathers.

The Hayes family withdrew confessions that they had made to gardaí, and with the blood test findings, the murder charge against Ms Hayes was dropped.

The garda investigation led to the Kerry Babies Tribunal. It was established to look into the facts and circumstances leading to the pressing of criminal charges against Ms Hayes in connection with the death of Baby John and the subsequent withdrawal of those charges.

Opening in Tralee on January 7, 1985 and headed by Justice Kevin Lynch, it was likened to a medieval witch-hunt.

Ms Hayes was publicly cross-examined over five days of testimony on the stand, where she was asked thousands of questions, many of them concerning her sex life.

Then aged 25, she was an unmarried mother of another child – her daughter Yvonne – and had been in a relationship with a married man.

With advances in technology, gardaí were able to analyse a card that contained a sample of Baby John’s blood from the original investigation.

Using this blood, forensic scientists were able to build an accurate DNA profile of the infant. That DNA profile, a picture of Baby John’s genetic make-up, offered more conclusive scientific proof that the Cahersiveen baby was not in any way linked to Ms Hayes.

Then, five years ago, gardaí began a full murder investigation, with house-to-house enquiries on Valentia Island, after issuing a letter of apology to Ms Hayes.

Gardaí began collecting a number of DNA samples in the area.

It is hoped that DNA from relatives, whether they be siblings, aunts, uncles or grandparents, could be used to pinpoint the baby’s parentage. In a small community, this could prove invaluable.

In September 2018, the attention switched from Cahersiveen to Valentia Island, which lies a short distance offshore from the beach where the baby was found.

Valentia had not been a major focus of the investigation in 1984, but as part of the latest probe, a group of up to 20 gardaí arrived on the island

and made door-to-door enquiries.

They wanted to explore the possibility that Baby John could have been thrown into the Atlantic from Valentia before being washed ashore on the mainland at White Strand.

For Ms Hayes, her own traumatic saga with the gardaí and the State reached a conclusion last December when the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice apologised over the scandal.

A declaration was made in the High Court that all findings of wrong-doing against her and her family by the Kerry Babies Tribunal were unfounded and incorrect.

In September 2021 a team of gardaí and other experts exhumed the remains of Baby John..

A DNA sample from the original probe already exists, but sources suggested that collecting further samples could provide a stronger profile.

Scientific advancements in the area of DNA could mean they have a greater chance of finding a close family relative, such as a cousin or grandparent. That would not previously have been possible.

No one has ever come forward to claim baby John. No mother. No father.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy would not say what had led to the exhumation.

“This [the exhumation] would have been considered for some period of time,” the garda said, noting that it was part of a joint investigation between the Serious Crime Review team and local gardaí.

The garda appeal for information has remained live to this day because they are convinced there are people who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984, I’m convinced of that.

“People might now be in a position to provide that information to us because the passage of time changes lives, relationships and friendships, and I would ask those people to come forward. I really want those people to talk to us,” Supt Murphy said at the time of the exhumation.

The major breakthrough this week is now being linked to the advances in technology which has allowed gardaí carry out better DNA analysis.

Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.

It remains to be seen whether the man and woman arrested will face charges but the fact gardaí have publicly stated "on suspicion of the offence of murder” after all this time is major development.

Confirming the arrests, Supt Murphy said: “The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John. I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion.”

**This article was originally published on September 15, 2021, and republished on March 23, 2023

