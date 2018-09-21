Met Éireann is predicting very unsettled weather over the weekend but says it will become mainly dry and settled from Monday onwards.

Big drop in temperatures as weekend washout on the cards - but there's good news too

"Friday will bring cool and blustery weather, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and northwest, but they will be more isolated in southern and eastern coastal areas and they will largely die out this evening," a Met Eireann forecaster told Independent.ie.

"Maximum temperatures will be 12 to 15 Celsius. There will be fresh to strong west to northwest winds, slowly easing as the day progresses

Tonight is forecast to be mainly dry, with clear spells, but a few isolated showers are due along northwest coasts. Forecasters say cloud will increase from the southwest, bringing outbreaks of rain to the southwest by morning.

"Minimum temperatures 5 to 8 Celsius, in mostly light westerly breezes, fresh along northern coasts."

Saturday is due to be mainly dry at first, but forecasters predict the rain in the southwest will extend gradually northeastwards during the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times in parts of Munster and south Leinster.

"However, it will remain dry in many parts of the north and northwest, with just a few isolated showers. Cold, with maximum temperatures of just 10 to 13 Celsius, in light to moderate mainly east to southeast winds, freshening along southern western coasts."

On Sunday we will wake up to widespread rain at first, heavy in places, but brightening up gradually from the west during the morning, with sunny spells developing. A few scattered showers will occur, most of them in the north and northwest, forecasters say.

Met Éireann says it will be very windy for a time, especially in coastal areas, with fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds, but winds will ease gradually as the day progresses. It will be cold, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 Celsius, but a little milder in the southeast.

Next week, weather is due to be mainly dry and settled again.

Online Editors