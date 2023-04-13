| 11.7°C Dublin

Biden hopes for functioning Government in the North as he meets President Higgins on Day 2 of visit

President Michael D Higgins pictured with President of the United States Joe Biden at Áras an Úachtaráin. Photo: Frank McGrath. Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

US President Joe Biden has today said he hopes to see a functioning government in the North when he was asked about the future of the peace process.

Speaking after ringing the Peace Bell at Áras an Úachtaráin, President Biden said he thinks a functioning government is necessary, and that he was proud of Senator George Mitchell for his role in bringing about the Good Friday Agreement.

