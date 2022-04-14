Bid to increase the number of dentists offering treatment to medical card patients as fees increased

Fees paid to dentists for examinations and fillings for medical card holders are being increased – and the reintroduction of cleaning has been approved.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today he has approved new measures to provide expanded dental health care for medical card holders in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS).

The scheme provides dental care free of charge to medical card holders aged 16 and over. These services are provided by independent dental practitioners who have a contract with the HSE.

He has also confirmed his commitment to a review of the scheme to ensure its future viability.

“I have committed to a root-and-branch review of the DTSS to align the Scheme with the National Oral Health Policy.

"Pending that review, my immediate priority has been to address issues facing medical card patients in accessing treatment.

“In that respect, I have given approval for increases in the fees payable to contracted dentists for a number of items, including examinations and fillings, and I have also approved the reintroduction of cleaning (scale and polish) for medical card patients.

“These proposals are designed to address not only issues around services for medical card patients, but also the concerns expressed by dentists about the viability of the DTSS.”

The reintroduction of scale and polish is in keeping with the preventative ethos of the National Oral Health Policy.

It is also a first step to aligning the DTSS more closely with the other State scheme, the Dental Treatment Benefits Scheme (the PRSI scheme), in which Scale and Polish is provided.

“I hope that as a result of these changes, we will see an increase in the number of dentists offering treatment to medical card patients," Mr Donnelly said.

The Irish Dental Association has said previously that reimbursement levels to dentists were reduced following the financial crisis of 2008 and treatments available to medical card holders suspended or available in emergency cases only.

Its figures showed that there is currently just one dentist per 2,000 medical card patients and in parts of the country, there was just one dentist covering an entire town or region.

Between 2015 and 2020, there was a drop of 31pc in dentists holding DTSS contracts.

Giving its reaction this evening, the Irish Dental Association said that while any investment in this scheme is long overdue, “an increase in fees and expansion of treatments will do little to address the fundamental issues that have forced dentists to withdraw from the scheme en masse,” according to Dr Will Rymer, chair of the Association’s General Practitioner Committee.

“Ultimately, a new model has to move away from a system which allows restrictions to be placed by the state on treatments which can be provided to patients; even with the changes announced today, these restrictions on treatments are outdated and unacceptable.

"The current scheme is outdated and unfit for purpose. By increasing the number of treatments available as per the Minister’s proposal, the government is unknowingly heaping further burden on an ever decreasing pool of exhausted practitioners and will only serve to further congest dental practices that remain within the scheme. Modernisation, not modification, of the dental scheme for medical card patients is what is required to ensure 1.5m adults are adequately treated for their oral healthcare needs.”

IDA Chief Executive, Mr Fintan Hourihan said “a new scheme will only succeed if it attracts sufficient numbers of dentists as a professionally appropriate and economically viable alternative, and, most importantly, it has the confidence of the patients it is designed to serve.

"We urgently need a new scheme for a modern Ireland that is properly funded and allows dentists the clinical autonomy to treat medical card patients as they would private patients. The Irish Dental Association calls on the Department of Health to commence talks to replace the DTSS scheme as a matter of priority.”