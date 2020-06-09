Bid to fast-track law to allow for more loans for small business hit by Covid-19 crisis

THE government is seeking to fast-track the passing of a law to allow for more loans for small businesses as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has written to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl asked for pre-legislative scrutiny to be waived to speed the passage of a bill to ensure that Microfinance Ireland (MFI) can continue to lend to businesses.

The passing of the bill ultimately needs a new government to be formed so that the next Taoiseach can appoint 11 Senators and the full Seanad can sit.

But Ms Humphreys says in her letter that there is an "urgent requirement for additional lending to be made available to microenterprises seeking to reopen".

And she said the waiving of the pre-legislative scrutiny stage would allow for the Bill to "progress to being debated in the Oireachtas as soon as possible".

The Microenterprise Loan Amendment Bill allows for increased funding for MFI which provides loans of up to €50,000 to businesses employing ten staff or less.

Such loans have topped €11m since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

The loans have gone to about 400 firms - six times the number supported last year.

The Bill proposes to permit Microfinance Ireland to raise funds through the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

It also calls for raising the cap on State grant funding to Microfinance Ireland from the existing limit of €35m to a new cap of €95m.

The agency's ceiling on accumulated debt will rise from €25m to €100m.

Ms Humphreys says that MFI loans are a "key component" of the wider suite of supports being offered by the government for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Her letter says that providing a legislative basis for increased funding for MFI is needed "as a matter of urgency".

She warns: "These measures are vital and need to be progressed through the Houses of the Oireachtas as quickly as possible, or Microfinance Ireland will potentially need to close its existing schemes in the next month due to the heavy demand and lack of forward certainty regarding financing to facilitate the loans that are so urgently needed by these microenterprises that need to get back to business."

Ms Humphreys says as part of the consideration of increasing the lending limits for MFI the government has agreed "additional governance and control measures which will be implemented to mitigate risks from MFI's Covid-19 lending."

