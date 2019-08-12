Tributes have been paid to a “unique and gifted” young GAA player who was killed in a crash in tragic road crash.

'Beyond tragic' - 'lovable' man killed in road crash was due to collect his Leaving Cert results

The teenager, who has been named locally as Jack McGrath (18), from Abbeyside in Co Waterford, lost his life after a crash near Midleton in Cork in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jack was due to receive his Leaving Certificate results tomorrow from CBS Dungarvan.

Jack’s school CBS Dungarvan has paid tribute to him, saying he was “a very popular student” and “always a gentleman”.

Principal Paul Sheehan said: “Jack had been an integral part of the CBS Dungarvan community and will be deeply missed by both staff and students alike. He was a very popular student, who always gave of his best and was always a gentleman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Johnny and Lucia, and sister, Holly, extended family and all his many friends at this very difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brickey Rangers GAA club, where Jack played both football and hurling, said it was “beyond tragic”.

Chairman of the club, Matthew McCarthy, said Jack was “very well-known, a character, he could talk to young and old”.

“Just a lovely young lad,” said Mr McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy, whose club will open a book of condolence this evening, also said there was “a lot of young lads traumatised and shocked”.

In a Facebook post, the club also described Jack as a “unique and gifted player”.

“Our club is shocked and heartbroken at the great sadness of the passing of one of our best loved and admired player [sic] Jack Mc Grath. There is no doubt he had a very promising life tragically cut short both on and off the field.”

“Words cannot express the emptiness and sorrow felt by all within the club. Jack was a bright, outgoing and lovable young man whose popularity amongst close family and friends was so respected.”

Local Independent councillor for Dungarvan, Séamus O’Donnell said that the incident was a “terrible tragedy”.

Jack suffered from severe head injuries in a single vehicle crash on the N25 in Castleredmond, Midleton, Co Cork at approximately 1.20am on Saturday morning. He later passed away on Sunday, according to a statement from An Garda Siochana.

