Belfast’s water and sewage system cannot cope with plans for massive student accommodation block

Major problems with Belfast’s water system have resurfaced, after plans were submitted for what would be the largest student accommodation block in the city.

A planning application for the development, which would incorporate 862 one-bedroom units on the current site of a large car park in the city centre, was submitted in June.

However, Northern Ireland Water (NI Water) has said the current water system in the area cannot serve the development without “significant risk of environmental harm”, including flooding and pollution.

As a result, NI Water, which has previously warned about the poor state of the water and sewerage system in Belfast, has recommended Belfast City Council refuses the application.

The company behind the multi-million project, Mandeville Developments NI, has said it is “confident” a solution can be found to the issues raised.

NI Water plans to upgrade the waste water treatment works in this drainage area

In recent years there have been a number of planning applications submitted for large accommodation blocks to house students in advance of the opening of Ulster University’s new campus in Belfast’s city centre. The new campus around York Street is due to open next month.

Mandeville Developments plans to build the new accommodation block on a site between Library Street, Little Donegall Street and Union Street.

The company said the 862 bedrooms would be a mix of sizes, with shared kitchen, dining and living facilities. The building would also have two “substantial” retail spaces, a central courtyard, a gym and a bike store.

As part of the planning process, the council normally contacts a range of stakeholders to find out their views on planning applications.

In its response to the plans for the new student accommodation, NI Water said a “high level” assessment had indicated “potential network capacity issues” in the area.

“This establishes significant risks of detrimental effect to the environment and detrimental impact on existing properties,” the NI Water report stated.

“Sufficient waste water treatment capacity is not available at present for the proposed development. The public system cannot presently serve this development proposal without significant risk of environmental harm.

“NI Water plans to upgrade the waste water treatment works in this drainage area.

“While this remains subject to prioritisation and the availability of funding, NI Water is recommending connections to the system are curtailed.”

“NI Water will assess the proposal to see if an alternative drainage or treatment solution can be agreed. Subject to successful outcome and subject to re-consultation, NI Water may reconsider its recommendation to refuse.”

A spokesperson for Mandeville Developments said it has noted the comments from NI Water in relation to water and sewerage capacity in Belfast.

“We are aware of citywide challenges identified by NI Water with respect to capacity within Belfast’s water treatment network. These are well-publicised and pre-date our application,” the company’s spokesperson said.

“We will continue to work constructively with NI Water and the planning authority to address their comments, and we are confident that a solution will be found prior to the determination of the planning application by Belfast City Council.”