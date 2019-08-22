Belfast man shot in legs during paramilitary style attack

Police are investigating after a man in his forties was shot in north Belfast on Wednesday evening.

He was shot in both legs in what police described as a paramilitary style attack.

The incident happened in the Ardoyne area.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and his condition is described as stable.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said that she was "horrified" to hear of the shooting.

"Those who wield the 'punishment' guns in our area do not wield the support of the community," she said.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said that the incident was "worrying".

"As a local rep for the area I can quite clearly say people don't want guns on our streets," he said.

"We have seen the impact it has had on our community in recent years. Those responsible need to get off the community's back."

Former Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister said it was "frightening" to hear that more guns were on the streets.

"Another shooting and incident of violence is totally wrong," the Alliance councillor said.

"No matter the situation, guns are not the answer."

NI Police have asked for anyone with information about the shooting to contact officers on 101.

Belfast Telegraph