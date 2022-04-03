Belfast family’s 1957 legacy to church now worth nearly £13m

A church fund set up 65 years ago in memory of a Northern Ireland couple is now worth almost £13m.

When Belfast man John Craig died in 1957, he left £130,000 to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in memory of his parents, Frank and Sarah.

It was the largest ever donation made to the church and would today be the equivalent of a £3.2m donation.

The church clearly invested the money wisely and the Sunday Independent has learned that the latest valuation of the Craig fund is around £12.7m.

Frank Craig had run a successful drapery business called Frank Craig & Son in Ballymena for many years and also owned several other properties and land in the Co Antrim town.

He died in the early 1900s and following his death, his wife and their three children, John, Hester and Sophie, moved to live at Windsor Avenue in an affluent area of south Belfast.

After relocating to Belfast, the family worshipped at Fisherwick Presbyterian Church which was a short distance from their home.

The 1911 census records show that Mrs Craig was 70 years-old at that time and lived in the Windsor Avenue house with her three adult children and a servant.

Following Mrs Craig’s death a number of years later, the family’s financial assets were inherited by their only son.

In 1930, John Craig paid for a large stained-glass window to be installed at Fisherwick Church in memory of his parents. The window remains in place today.

Neither Mr Craig nor his sisters ever married, and they are understood to have remained living together at the family home until his death in June 1957, aged in his mid 90s.

A report in the Ballymena Observer newspaper on October 18, 1957, outlined details of Mr Craig’s will.

According to the report, he left a block of five shops at Church Street in Ballymena and other property and land in the town to his two sisters, along with the house in Belfast.

He also left £1,000 for the upkeep of the window at Fisherwick Church.

The will stated that the remainder of Mr Craig’s estate was to be donated to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to set up a fund called the “The Frank McCaughey Craig and Sarah Remington Charles Trust” in honour of his parents.

Mr Craig requested that the fund be used to augment the “salary and stipend of clergymen who are not paid the minimum of £600 a year”.

However, he stressed that this was not to include “assistants or retired ministers”.

The newspaper report added: “An official at Church House, Belfast, said that they had known for some time that a substantial bequest was likely. Final details were not yet available, but it was estimated that, after several bequests and other questions had been settled, the sum would be around £130,000.”

Tragically, according to the newspaper report, Hester Craig died a few days after her brother. It is believed she was around 90 years-old.

As a result of her death, all of the family’s assets were inherited by Sophie Craig.

However, Ms Craig did not live for much longer after the deaths of her siblings. She died in February 1960, at the age of 83.

Deaths notices which appeared in the following day’s Newsletter and Belfast Telegraph newspapers provided very little information about Ms Craig or her family.

The notices simply stated she had died at her residence at Windsor Avenue and that the house and funeral were “private”.

The details of her will were subsequently published in the Belfast Gazette a couple of months later in May 1960.

The notice states the will was originally written on May 25, 1959 before alterations were made on January 19, 1960, and February 22, 1960, just three days before Ms Craig passed away.

In her will, the Belfast woman asked that £2,000 be bequeathed to Fisherwick Presbyterian Church for the upkeep of the window in memory of her parents, as well as for the “interior decoration” of the church.

The will stated that the rest of her estate was to be donated to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland to be added to the fund set up a few years earlier as a result of her brother’s bequest.

When contacted by the Sunday Independent last week, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland was unable to say how much was added to the fund following Ms Craig’s death.

A spokesperson for the church was also unable to provide the current value of the fund.

However, the church’s latest publicly available accounts show that the Craig trust fund was valued at £12,716,804 on December 31, 2020. That year the Presbyterian Church received a dividend of £247,929 from the fund.

The continued growth of the fund in recent years is evident from the church’s 2015 accounts which show that on December 31, 2015, it was valued at £9,587,296. The church received a dividend of £280,267 from the Craig fund in 2015.

The money generated by the fund continues to be used by the Presbyterian Church to supplement the salaries of its ministers.

A spokesperson for Fisherwick Presbyterian Church said they were aware of a fund having been set up to provide for the upkeep of the prominent stained-glass window in the church.

However, he added that very little was known about the origins of the fund.