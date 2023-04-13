Close

latest Belfast businessman to stand trial over terrorist bomb hoax targeting Simon Coveney

Darren Service
The scene following the alert at the Houben Centre on Belfast's Crumlin Road

Darren Service

Darren Service

The scene following the alert at the Houben Centre on Belfast's Crumlin Road

The scene following the alert at the Houben Centre on Belfast's Crumlin Road

Darren Service

Alan Erwin

A Belfast businessman is to stand trial for alleged involvement in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting Simon Coveney, a judge ordered today.

Darren Service (42), is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking in the city linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

