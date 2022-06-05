| 11.6°C Dublin

Beautiful Michaela never hurt a soul, yet she’s still fair game for some loyalist louts

Suzanne Breen

Even by Northern Ireland standards, vile song about a young woman’s strangulation is a new low

Michaela McAreavey Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand

Michaela McAreavey Photo: Domnick Walsh

Sectarianism met misogyny on the outskirts of an east Belfast Orange hall last weekend, and what unfolded far surpassed the worst stereotype some regularly complain their opponents foist upon them.

A group of loyalists decided that a fitting way to celebrate Northern Ireland’s centenary was to glorify the strangulation of a young Catholic woman.

