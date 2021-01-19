Beacon private hospital agrees deal with HSE to treat patients from Covid-hit public hospitals

THE private Beacon Hospital has agreed to sign a safety net agreement with the HSE which will see public patients who need complex care transferred from Covid-hit hospitals.

Chief executive Michael Cullen said: “We are comfortable that the agreement shared with us on Sunday night addresses the concerns that we had raised and are pleased to be in a position where we will work even more closely with the HSE in the days and weeks ahead.

“Over the past four months, between 15pc-20pc of Beacon Hospital’s surgical capacity and 55pc of our intensive care unit has been dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of public patients with complex, time-sensitive issues.

“We look forward to continuing to do this work and to increasing the capacity available – up to 30pc – if required by the HSE to help support the public system during this time of immense pressure.”

Beacon Hospital has also offered the HSE the use of a newly built, state-of-the-art vaccination centre to support the ongoing national vaccination programme.

“The centre has the capacity to do up to 9,000 vaccinations per week and has already been used to vaccinate almost 1,500 HSE frontline workers. The HSE has indicated that it will accept this offer and will use the facility over the coming months.”

The HSE said 18 private hospitals have joined the arrangement.

It is understood the agreement with the Beacon Hospital will allow for doctor-to-doctor referral where a medic in a public hospital liaises with a doctor in the private hospital.

Speaking earlier this week Dr Stephen Frohlich, head of intensive care in the Beacon Hospital, told the Irish Independent that just close to 300 of its staff have been vaccinated.

The only staff who got the vaccine are in its emergency department along with key theatre workers like anaesthesia nurses. Not all of its intensive care nurses have got the jab.

“The Beacon is an acute hospital. We see 60 to 70 patients a day in the emergency department,” Dr Frohlich said. “Many of those recently had Covid-19. It is only right those staff be vaccinated.”

He said: “We are dealing with at least 100 surgeries a day on both public and private patients. It is only right for those patients who are coming in for surgery that the staff have been vaccinated. We should vaccinate those who are greatest priority first in public or private hospitals.”

He said the Beacon Hospital was already taking public patients to relieve the pressures on local hospitals.

The local arrangement, involving doctor-to-doctor referrals, is more efficient and will allow for more public patients with conditions such as cancer to be treated than under the first original HSE “safety net” agreement.

He said that would mean that the patients sent to the Beacon would be decided on by a bureaucratic centralised HSE system.

“We signed up to a deal in spring with the HSE and it was a dismal failure. The hospital was 70pc empty. I got one single public patient in the entire three months.”

Under the original agreement the HSE would have ultimate clinical governance of a portion of the capacity in the Beacon.

He said the Beacon has already postponed some private work to deal with public patients who need to be transferred from struggling public hospitals.

“Consultants from the hospital wrote to the HSE and said they wanted to take on as much public work as possible –but working with local hospitals, rather than a centralised HSE arrangement.

“Since early October we have moved the operating theatre schedule to six days a week rather than five.”

He said the hospital also planned to open theatres on Sundays for public patients.

He recalled a day within the past week when the Beacon “had a full operating theatre schedule and 17pc were HSE patients who were referred from Beaumont. Other public patients are referred from hospitals in Tallaght, Tullamore and the Mater”.

Dr Frohlich went on: “Most of the patients have cancer and they cannot be treated as a result of the of the Covid-19 crisis. Eight patients with lung cancer have been transferred to us from the Mater for operations this week.

“The doctor from the Mater is bringing some her staff to the Beacon.

“The Mater phoned us, said they could not get them done, and we said we would move mountains to do that. We are doing that every day of the week.

“On Friday afternoon one of the consultants said they got a call from Beaumont Hospital where a lung cancer patient needed urgent surgery. They were transferred within an hour and operated on Saturday morning. It did not need to go through any bureaucracy. It went from one doctor to another. That works.”

He said the Beacon will open its theatre on Sundays if there is a huge need for surgery on public patients.

