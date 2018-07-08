'Be extra vigilant' - warning after taxi collides with two cyclists

This is the shocking moment that a taxi driver collided with two cyclists.

The dash cam footage video was captured on Dublin's Eglinton Road at around 6pm last Tuesday.

Thankfully both of the cyclists were uninjured in the incident.

One of them said the taxi driver did all he could to help them after the crash.

"If there is a message for cyclists it is to be extra vigilant especially where it comes to taxis and buses where people are driving for a living and where attention can sometimes get distracted," he told Independent.ie

He added that the matter would not be going any further as there was no lasting injuries and any damage to the bikes had been covered.

Online Editors