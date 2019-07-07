Battler Brendan cracking jokes in hospital, say friends

Ever the fighter, having previously battled through a stroke and Type 2 diabetes, friends say he is still playing the comedian role for visitors.

"He is doing OK. He was sitting up on a sofa this weekend and he had a big dinner and dessert and ice cream, while chatting to friends," said a source. "His appetite is returning, which is a good sign. It's just a matter of building his strength up for chemotherapy now. He is in strong spirits, and we are all hopeful.

"People who are very close to him have come to see him. And he is still playing the comedian, in great form, making jokes, chatting away and talking about being back on the road by October. If an audience came into the room, he would be still entertaining them."

The 68-year-old comedian is in a private room at an Irish hospital while being treated for pneumonia and lung cancer.

Famous for his schoolboy character Bottler, Grace lives in West Palm Beach in Florida with his wife Eileen but was working in Ireland when his health took a turn.

In 1994 he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, after which Eileen ensured he concentrated more on a healthy lifestyle. At the time, he spoke exclusively to the Sunday Independent from his hospital bed, humorously calling the condition "The Big D".

Sunday Independent