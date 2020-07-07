Barry Cowen apologises in Dáil for drink driving incident that was a 'stupid, stupid mistake'

AGRICULTURE Minister Barry Cowen has tonight apologised in the Dáil for the drink driving incident that he said was a "stupid, stupid mistake".

Mr Cowen was disqualified from driving for three months after a drink driving incident in September 2016.

The Fianna Fáil TD was 49 and was driving on a learner permit when that incident occurred.

Mr Cowen said this was because his previous provisional licence had lapsed.

He said it was not uncommon for people of all ages and level of experience to drive on learner permits but conceded regularised his situation "much sooner".

Mr Cowen said he now wants to focus on his role as agriculture minister.

More to follow...

