Barristers chasing solicitors for legal fees recover just €1m of over €3m outstanding

A body set up to help barristers recover their fees from solicitors has managed to recover just €1m of the €3m-plus that barristers complain solicitors have failed to pay in the last two years.

After years of complaints about the non-payment of fees, the Bar of Ireland set up a Practice Support and Fee Recovery Service in 2021 to help barristers recover up to three fee notes which are overdue for more than six months.

Barristers, who generally advocate for clients in court, are instructed by solicitors who must arrange for their payment when cases conclude or after legal advice has been received.

As part of the recovery process the Bar’s team will check if solicitors were paid by their client.

Writing in the latest edition of the Bar Review magazine, Lynn Blake, the Bar’s practice support manager, said the new scheme had resulted in 45 complaints being made against solicitors to the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) for failure to pay fees.

She said 175 barristers, 8.1pc of the Law Library, were actively using the fee recovery service, with 50pc of those being junior counsel with over 12 years’ experience and 21pc are senior counsel.

The service is pursuing over 200 fee notes with a total of €2.2m outstanding in unpaid fees.

An analysis of cases show just over 30pc of solicitors are failing to engage with the service despite repeated attempts to contact them.

In just over 22pc of cases, the client is not responding and in 17.6pc of cases there is a dispute over the fee.

In the remaining cases, the problems relate to ongoing legal cases where costs are not fully calculated, delays in administration or probate, or the closure of a legal firm. In 1pc of cases clients have refused to pay their legal fees and they are being sued by their solicitors.

Ms Blake said her team had helped recover €1.07m from 217 fee notes.

“This represents a recovery rate of over 51pc in terms of the number of fee notes referred, and 33pc in value terms, which is significant given that fee notes referred to the service are those that are most problematic,” she said. The median amount of time it took to recover a fee note was 12 months, although 40pc were recovered in the first six months, she added. Exactly 50pc of outstanding cases relate to High Court cases, 22pc to Circuit Court cases, 8pc to the District Court and 4pc relate to advisory work. Just3pc of unpaid fees relate to Court of Appeal or Supreme Court cases.

Some 87pc of the outstanding fee notes relate to civil cases with family law and criminal cases both accounting for 7pc. Of the 45 complaints to the regulator, 14 were settled after the complaint was made. Just two have been ruled on by the LSRA with one upheld and one dismissed.

The Law Society, the representative body for Irish solicitors, said “in many instances where counsel has not been paid fees, it is bec-

ause the solicitor has not recovered any fees from the client and has not been paid themselves”.

It said solicitors are required to get information on a barrister’s fees and get their client’s agreement before they are engaged. “If a solicitor has reasonable grounds for believing that the client is unlikely to be in a position to pay counsel’s fees in the event of the case being lost or, if the case is won, but the costs will not be recoverable, counsel should be advised of this in the initial letter of instruction or as soon as is practicable thereafter,” it said.

The Law Society said a solicitor has no personal liability for counsel’s fees under law.

“Funds received on behalf of counsel must be lodged to the solicitor’s client account and retained there until paid over to counsel,” it said. ​

“A solicitor who has received a fee from a client intended for counsel should pay such fee when it falls due.”