Bargain-hunters brave the rain for St Stephen's Day sales

Lashing rain didn’t deter determined bargain-hunters from being first in the door as the annual St Stephen’s Day sales got underway across the country today.

On Dublin’s Grafton Street, hundreds of bargain-hunters sought refuge from the rain and cold in doorways from about 8am before the 9am ‘witching hour’ when the doors to Brown Thomas and other popular stores on one of Ireland’s busiest high streets flung open and the stampede of eager shoppers began.

Joe Lynch takes a break as his daughter shops in Next during the St Stephens Day sales Pic: Mark Condren

Martina Riches, General Manager of Brown Thomas Dublin, said she was initially concerned that the inclement weather might result in fewer numbers this year.

“But it ultimately didn’t affect us,” she told Independent.ie.

“St Stephen’s Day always draws a big crowd and it was pretty strong,” she said of several hundred shoppers who were the first in the door.

The main draw for many were discounts of between 30pc to 50pc on ladies and men’s fashion and accessories.

“I know some stores do one item that draws a crowd but we have a strong discount across a range,” she said.

“It’s a proper sale,” she said items being discounted for the first time this season.

While Retail Excellence Ireland – Ireland’s largest retailer association - said that retailers were not expecting Christmas and post-Christmas sales to exceed 2pc growth this year over last, Ms Riches said the tills were ringing sufficiently at the luxury department store today.

“Day one (of the winter sales) is always good,” she said.

Bargain hunters in Next for the opening of the Winter Sale on St Stephens Day Pic: Mark Condren

“There’s a great atmosphere on St Stephen’s Day and we’re happy with the numbers over last year.”

Across the River Liffey at Arnott’s department store – which is owned by the same Selfridges Group company which also owns Brown Thomas – sales were also buoyant throughout the day, according to a store spokeswoman.

About 150 eager shoppers also burst through the store’s three entrances on Abbey Street, Liffey Street and Henry Street when the doors opened at precisely 9am.

While the store reported brisk sales of menswear, women’s fashion and accessories and beauty gift sets, reaction to the first day of the winter sales by customers was mixed.

Mother-of-two Roisin Kelly, (40) from Walkinstown, Dublin, said she was underwhelmed by the first day of the annual Arnott’s winter sale.

“I came in to meet my mother and sister for lunch and they convinced me to have a look at the shops,” she told Independent.ie.

While the hordes of dedicated bargain-hunters had long gone when she started browsing around at 3pm, she said she didn’t notice any more deals on offer than during the Christmas period.

“I bought some bedsheets and towels and tights and a shirt for my husband but they were only 20pc off,” she said.

“I think I’ll wait another week and come back. They’re hedging their bets at 20pc off but I might try to get a coat at 50pc off later,” she said.

Ben Bruneau, (40), from Cannes, France, who spent Christmas with his Irish wife’s family in Dublin, said he only popped into the shop to get a postcard.

But he left the shop after spying a matching Delonghi kettle and toaster set that was reduced from €160 to €120 which he will bring home with him to the French Riviera.

“I’m not an impulsive buyer but I liked the design and thought it would look good in the house,” he said.

Online Editors