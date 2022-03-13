Barefoot in Donegal — is Lough Derg on your bucket list?

Will the pandemic lead to a rise in the number of people going on religious pilgrimages? That’s a question being asked by the team at Lough Derg retreat centre as plans continue for the re-opening of the famed sacred site in Co Donegal.

Thousands of people travel each year to Station Island on the lough for a three-day spiritual retreat. Their time is spent walking barefoot around the island with regular intervals for prayer and reflection.

Only one meal — of dry toast and black tea or coffee — is allowed each day, and pilgrims stay awake on one of the nights for a prayer vigil.

It is a tough challenge, and the number of people taking part in the retreat, which has been observed in some form on the island for more than 1,500 years, has been falling in recent decades.

At its height in the 1950s, around 33,000 people travelled to Lough Derg each year for the retreat, which takes place during the summer.

In 2019, the year before the centre was forced to close because of the pandemic, around 5,000 people took part in the pilgrimage.

A one-day retreat was introduced in 1992, and around 6,000 people took part in that option in 2019.

The pilgrimage has St Patrick as its patron because of his association with the monastery founded at the lake a few decades after the arrival of Christianity in Ireland.

One positive experienced by many people during the Covid pandemic was the opportunity for more “me time” during various lockdowns.

With the transformation of employment patterns, many people have also carved out what they believe to be a better work-life balance in the past two years.

Will these new outlooks result in more people seeking solace in places such as Lough Derg?

Father La Flynn, the Prior of Lough Derg, acknowledges life has changed for many people during the pandemic.

“Pope Francis has a great quote in his book Let Us Dream in which he says we never come out of a crisis the same,” he said. “We may come out of it worse, or we may, please God, come out of it better, but you can’t go through a crisis and come out the same.

“So there are some voices that say coming out of the pandemic people might be going back to spiritual kinds of things.

“However, it could also be that people who have been coming to Lough Derg year after year may have moved on to other things.

“Will those people all come back or will there be new people coming? We will just have to wait and see what happens.”

The wait for the many pilgrims to the island each year finally ended last week when it was announced that after an absence of two years, the retreats will resume in May.

Fr Flynn said everyone associated with Lough Derg is looking forward to welcoming people back.

“It was so disappointing that the retreats could not take place over the last two years because of Covid,” he said. “Sadly, we have lost some of our regular pilgrims to the virus, but it will be great to see people coming back to the island.”

The last two years have been difficult, and the retreat centre suffered significant financial losses.

“All our main income comes from pilgrim fees and all that just disappeared,” Fr Flynn said.

“Thankfully, we operate as a business and are registered with the Government as a business, so we were able to draw down all the available support.

“I took the decision early on that we were going to keep all our staff, so the Government support was a great help.

“But there is no doubt it has been a very difficult couple of years. However, it was also great to see the support we received as a result of the goodwill there is towards Lough Derg.

“In 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic, the revenue from our annual draw, which helps to pay for the maintenance of the buildings on the island, went up by 14pc.

“This was a way people were able to support us, even though they were not able to come on the retreats.”

Despite the island being closed to pilgrims, Fr Flynn, who is from Co Fermanagh and first took part in the Lough Derg retreats as a teenager, lived on the island for the summer months over the past two years in a symbolic gesture to keep the spirit of retreat alive.

The pandemic also gave the Lough Derg team an opportunity to improve their online presence, and people were able to sign up and take part in a pilgrimage in their own home.

The lockdown periods have also been used constructively to create a new pilgrim path around the edge of the lough and a small museum telling the story of the site.

Long-overdue work has also been carried out on some of the historic buildings on the island.

“The basilica, which opened in 1931, has long been in need of some serious maintenance, especially in terms of pointing,” Fr Flynn said.

“During the lockdown, we were able to get the whole of the section around the dome repointed. A specialist company was able to do the work during the summer months and helped train two of our staff in the skills required.

“Essentially, it’s summer work and it couldn’t easily be done at that level if you have pilgrims walking around down below, so it was great to get the opportunity to do that.”

Speaking about the launch of the new museum at the retreat centre, Fr Flynn said: “Lough Derg has been a place of prayer since the fifth century, and the emergence of the pilgrimage to St Patrick’s Purgatory made it famous across Europe all through the Middle Ages.

“It’s absolutely steeped in history. In addition to the thousands who come each year as pilgrims, many other travellers

visit the lakeshore — walkers, cyclists, families on days out and organised tour groups.

“The Pilgrim Shelter Museum and the newly refurbished visitor centre will greatly enhance the experience for visitors and pilgrims alike. The 1,500-year timeline illustrated in the visitor centre and the range of perspectives offered by the museum will provide a whole new dimension for those who love to learn from the past.”

Interviews will be held soon for a new operations manager for Lough Derg, and a range of seasonal jobs on the island are currently being advertised.

Everything will be in place to welcome back the first pilgrims on May 1.

“So many people have been in touch with us to let us know what Lough Derg means to them and how much they’re looking forward to returning to the island,” Fr Flynn added.

“We are all sometimes guilty of taking things for granted, and the last couple of years have shown how important it is to cherish the things that are important to us.

“This is a historic moment in itself, and our dedicated team at Lough Derg have been putting plans in place for pilgrims to return in a safe manner.

“This is the year to encourage anyone who has always thought about visiting, or who has had the three-day pilgrimage on their ‘bucket-list’, to come and see what it is all about.”