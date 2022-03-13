| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barefoot in Donegal — is Lough Derg on your bucket list?

Ireland’s famed centre of pilgrimage is set to reopen in May after an enforced break of two years

Father La Flynn, the Prior of Lough Derg, acknowledges priorities in life have changed for many people during the pandemic Expand
Pilgrims at Lough Derg Expand

Close

Father La Flynn, the Prior of Lough Derg, acknowledges priorities in life have changed for many people during the pandemic

Father La Flynn, the Prior of Lough Derg, acknowledges priorities in life have changed for many people during the pandemic

Pilgrims at Lough Derg

Pilgrims at Lough Derg

/

Father La Flynn, the Prior of Lough Derg, acknowledges priorities in life have changed for many people during the pandemic

Ciaran O'Neill

Will the pandemic lead to a rise in the number of people going on religious pilgrimages? That’s a question being asked by the team at Lough Derg retreat centre as plans continue for the re-opening of the famed sacred site in Co Donegal.

Thousands of people travel each year to Station Island on the lough for a three-day spiritual retreat. Their time is spent walking barefoot around the island with regular intervals for prayer and reflection.

Related topics

More On Donegal news

Most Watched

Privacy