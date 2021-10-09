Bar owner’s anger as thieves steal five full kegs of beer from outside his premises

The owner of McGregors Bar & Bistro in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare has expressed his frustration after brazen thieves made off with five full kegs of beer from outside the premises.

The incident that was caught on CCTV shows a red car pulling up at the pub and the occupants putting the kegs into the boot before driving away.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page reads: “We need some help folks! At 13.16 today a small red car believed to be VW golf pulled up and stole 5 kegs that had just been delivered to us. We have it caught on CCTV and it is with the gardai along with keg details.

“The car departed up the Shannon road with the boot wide open. You would certainly notice it driving behind them! Any information please DM us or Shannon or Sixmilebridge Garda station. Please share & help us catch these thieving scumbags!”

Owner James Healy said the red Golf had pulled up at around lunchtime on Tuesday with three guys in the car.

“They had hoodies on and Covid masks bigger than usual ones pulled up over their faces,” Mr Healy said.

“The driver stayed in the car while two guys jumped out and loaded my five kegs, well they literally threw them, in the back.

“It probably took them just over a minute and then they jumped back into the car and drove out in the Shannon direction with the boot open and the five kegs hanging out the back of the car.

“It happened right in the middle of the day just outside Sixmilebridge so it was a bit brazen. We live away from the pub so I got a call from a friend of mine to say they saw the kegs being moved.

“We checked it out then and we have good CCTV footage that got the number plate so we contacted the guards and they took it from there. We haven’t heard anything back yet.”

The five kegs, that are worth €1,000, had just been delivered that morning by Diageo.

“There was Guinness and Carlsberg and they would have been delivered at around 9 and 10 in the morning,” Mr Healy added.

“We’ve been there for years and this is the first time we've had anything like that happen before so it just goes to show the brazenness of some people nowadays and the way things have gone,” Mr Healy said.

“It all demands on the outcome of the Garda investigation but for now the cost is on us,” he explained.

“It’s a big hit as we’re only back after being closed for a year and a half.

It's a family pub and there would not have been any income coming in on that side of the business for 18 months. I’ve had that pub for over seven years now and it's a tough business.

“You put a lot of effort into it and you don't get a huge return a lot of the time. It was a slow start getting back to the way we were before the pandemic so for this to happen doesn't help.

“It puts a bad feeling around the place that you have these kind of people floating around during the day looking to rip people off.”