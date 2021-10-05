| 8.5°C Dublin

Banks in conflict with solicitors over property sale misconduct

Non-compliance with an undertaking is considered misconduct and can lead to problems for home purchasers. Stock image. Photo: Graham Moore. Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The legal services watchdog has experienced a significant surge in allegations of misconduct by solicitors relating to property transactions.

A new report reveals a large number of complaints have been made by banks about solicitors failing to discharge undertakings connected with property deals.

The issue was previously a major feature of Law Society investigations following the financial crash of 2007-08.

