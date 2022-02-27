Banks accepted more than 11,000 mortgage breaks in Northern Ireland during pandemic

More than 11,000 property owners in Northern Ireland availed of a mortgage payment holiday during the pandemic, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The payment holidays, which lasted up to six months, were offered by banks and other mortgage lenders in a bid to ease the financial impact of the pandemic.

Three of the four main banks operating in Northern Ireland — Danske Bank, AIB and Ulster Bank — revealed they agreed a total of 11,100 mortgage payment holidays during the pandemic.

However, the fourth bank, Bank of Ireland, was unable to provide a figure for payment holidays, so the overall total of payment breaks agreed is expected to be much higher.

Also, there are no figures available for people who have their mortgages with building societies.

While the payment holidays were taken up by thousands of people, a leading debt advice organisation has warned those who took advantage of the offer could end up paying more on their mortgages.

This comes as new figures reveal an average of 2,000 property owners in Northern Ireland are taken to court each year for failing to keep up their mortgage payments.

Figures collated by the Department of Justice show that in the 15 years from 2007 to 2021 there were a total of 34,201 court cases in relation to mortgage arrears. The highest number of cases for a single year was 3,906 in 2009 at the height of the property crash that followed the worldwide financial crisis in 2008.

However, the number of mortgage arrears cases being taken to court has fallen sharply in the last two years, due mainly to the impact of the pandemic.

As well as the mortgage payment holiday offered by lenders, the work of the court system was also severely curtailed by Covid restrictions.

In 2019, the year before the pandemic, 1,766 mortgage arrears cases were taken to court in Northern Ireland. That number dropped to 424 cases in 2020 but rose to 508 last year.

When a legal case is taken in relation to mortgage arrears, there are a number of options open to the court.

A possession order requires the mortgage holder to hand over ownership of the property, while the court could also impose a suspension order which allows the property owner a certain amount of time to pay their outstanding debt before the possible repossession of the property.

Property owners are also able to apply for a “Stay of Eviction”, which prevents repossession for a defined period.

Among the other options the court could take would be to strike out a case where it believes there is no reasonable ground for bringing or defending the mortgage action.

The mortgage payment holiday offered by lenders is believed to have been a key reason for the lower number of court cases in the last two years.

The Sunday Independent contacted the four banks which operate in Northern Ireland and asked them how many customers had availed of the payment holiday.

Danske Bank said they agreed 5,300 mortgage payment holidays for customers in Northern Ireland during the pandemic, while Ulster Bank said 3,300 of its mortgage customers had taken advantage of the payment holiday.

An AIB spokesperson said the bank provided about 2,500 Covid payment holidays for its customers.

Bank of Ireland was unable to provide a figure for how many of its customers in Northern Ireland availed of the payment holiday but said a total of 22,000 mortgage payment breaks had been agreed across its operations in the UK.

While the payment break was welcomed by thousands of mortgage holders at the time, Sinéad Campbell, head of money and debt at Advice NI, said it would not help property owners in the longer term.

“A lot of people saw the words mortgage holiday and applied for it without really knowing what they were getting into,” she said.

“They decided to defer their mortgage payments when they should really have been trying to keep up the payments. While the payments were deferred, the interest on the mortgage was still accruing and homeowners will end up having to pay just as much, if not more.

“This was not very well explained by the lenders when they were offering the mortgage holidays.”

On the wider issue of mortgage debt, Ms Campbell said one of the biggest forms of debt Advice NI deals with is mortgage shortfalls.

“This is when someone has had their home repossessed but they remain liable for the outstanding debt on the property. The average mortgage shortfall that we dealt with last year was around £71,000.

“This is a huge amount of money for someone who has already lost their home because they were unable to pay their mortgage. Most people are in no position to pay back the shortfall and some end up declaring themselves bankrupt.

“However, this is a difficult process that many others do not want to go through because of the impact it will have on their future finances.”

Anyone experiencing debt problems can contact staff at Advice NI on 0800 915 4604 or visit adviceni.net