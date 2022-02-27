| 7.7°C Dublin

Banks accepted more than 11,000 mortgage breaks in Northern Ireland during pandemic

Ciaran O'Neill

More than 11,000 property owners in Northern Ireland availed of a mortgage payment holiday during the pandemic, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The payment holidays, which lasted up to six months, were offered by banks and other mortgage lenders in a bid to ease the financial impact of the pandemic.

