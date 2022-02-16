Bank of Ireland staff to get 7.5pc pay rise in ‘most significant award in over a decade’

Up to 9,000 Bank of Ireland workers are set for wage hikes worth 7.5pc in its “most significant pay award in over a decade”.

Staff will vote on proposals for two pay rises after a deal was brokered at talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

It comes as the leader of the Financial Services Union, John O’Connell, said all pay claims lodged in the sector need to be “inflation-proofed”.

A 4pc increase will be backdated to January 1 this year under the proposals.

A second 3.5pc pay rise will be paid on January 1 next year.

Starting rates for staff will rise by €1,500 to €26,500, and there will be a higher award for staff who get additional professional qualifications.

Bank of Ireland’s chief people officer Matt Elliott said the deal is the bank’s most significant pay award in over a decade.

“We believe it is essential that we can reward colleagues for high performance,” he said.

“However, we operate under restrictions which ban performance-related variable pay which many other companies – in banking and other sectors – offer widely. These restrictions are unique to Ireland and place Irish banks at a serious competitive disadvantage to other employers.

"We will continue to press for the normalisation of pay for workers in Irish banks to ensure we attract and retain talent at all levels.”

Financial Services Union senior industrial relations officer, Maeve Brehony, said it is recommending acceptance of the deal.

She said it was an integral part of the pay claim to ensure members were protected as much as possible from the rising cost of living.

General secretary John O’Connell said the union’s position on seeking an inflation-proofed pay rise had been vindicated by a recent readjustment of the Irish Congress of Trade Union’s advice to unions to seek pay rises between 2.5pc and 5.5pc.

“The deal negotiated with Bank of Ireland meets this criteria,” he said.

“Pay increases, from profitable employers play a vital part in protecting workers from the rising cost of living.”

