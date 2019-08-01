Bank Holiday Weekend Weather: Temperatures to reach 24C as gardai mount major road safety campaign

CLOUD, sunshine and showers will mark the August Bank Holiday weekend as more than one million people take to Irish roads, ports and airports for the busiest travel period of the entire summer.

Motorists were warned that Gardaí will be mounting a major road safety campaign with the focus on speeding as well as drink and drug driving.

The safety crackdown came as 90 people died on Irish roads so far in 2019 - the latest fatality occurring in Cork after a head-on collision between a fuel truck and a car outside Whitegate.

The death toll is seven more than for the same period last year, an increase of 8.4pc.

Eleven people died on Irish roads in July, half of whom were pedestrians or cyclists.

Gardaí urged motorists planning on travelling for the August weekend to slow down, allow extra time for journeys and be mindful of other road users especially pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike enthusiasts.

Irish airports are anticipating a hectic four days.

Cork Airport - which confirmed a 9.9pc growth rate in passenger numbers for the first six months of 2019 - said it expects to handle 60,000 people for weekend flights.

Joe Harvey (5) and Laya Shehabeddin (3) from Malahide pictured this afternoon on Portmarnock Beach, enjoying the sunshine....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Dublin Airport - up 5.96pc on 2018 traffic - is on course to exceed the 31 million passenger mark for 2019.

Tourism groups confirmed the August weekend is the highlight of their summer season.

Major attractions this weekend are the climax of Galway Races and their 150th anniversary programme as well as the Indiependence music festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Headliners for the north Cork festival include Lewis Capaldi and Bastille.

Festival-goers have been warned to be prepared for mixed weather conditions over the next 72 hours and to have their wellies and ponchos at the ready.

Met Éireann's John Eagleton said the highest temperatures for the weekend will be 22C to 24C with a mixture of rain showers, cloud and intermittent spells of sunshine.

"It will continue to be warm though with spells of rain showers right though the weekend," he said.

While Friday will see the best of the dry conditions, Saturday will prove wet with rain showers spreading from Munster and extending to the east.

Dublin and the east coast will enjoy the best of the conditions but showers in some parts of the south could be quite heavy.

Sunday will see another day of cloudy conditions and showers though there will be better spells of sunshine than on Saturday.

Monday will again see bright conditions slowly giving way to cloud and rain.

Showers will spread from Atlantic areas though temperatures will remain steady at 20C to 22C.

Hopes of an early August blast of Mediterranean conditions have also been dashed with next week again featuring a mix of sunshine and showers with temperatures hovering between 20C and 22C.

Online Editors