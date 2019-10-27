Bank Holiday Monday weather: Spells of sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 10 degrees

Although tomorrow will be breezy and cloudy, the day will mostly bring cool and dry conditions with temperatures expected to range between 7 to 8 degrees.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea said that while some frosty patches are expected inward in the early hours of tomorrow morning, the weather will be mostly dry with some sunny spells.

However, some rain is expected overnight and later on in the week.

"The weather will still be very nice, pleasant and dry tomorrow for a lot of the country. It will be quite sunny as well, but it depends on where you are," Mr O'Shea said.

"Virtually all the country will be dry and quite sunny as well. For example, places like Dublin will be dry, some places will be cloudier than others. It will be a bit more cloudy in the Dublin area tomorrow than today, and a bit breezier everywhere, including the Leinster area and the south.

"The only change tomorrow is that it will get a good bit cloudier down in county's like Cork, Kerry and Waterford - the south coast counties. It will get breezier there as well. Otherwise it will be quite a pleasant day.

"Eventually some rain will reach the southern counties tomorrow evening, but it will probably be after dark.

"There will be very changeable and wet weather then going into the middle of the week," he added.

