Bandstand fence in St Stephen’s Green forced open

Fencing is seen around a bandstand at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin after the OPW said it closed the amenity to “protect vulnerable historic features from vandalism and anti-social behaviour.” Photo: Damien Storan.

A crowd entered the bandstand in Dublin’s St Stephen's Green this evening after the fence surrounding it was forced open.

The Office of Public Works had closed the bandstand yesterday to protect it from “any further damage”.

In a statement at the time, it said their responsibility was to protect the park and its historical features from vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

However, footage on social media showed a group of people entering the bandstand after the fencing was opened by some park-goers.

Gardai and park wardens from the OPW were forced to intervene. Wardens closed the park earlier than 9pm to disperse the crowd.

Gardai confirmed this evening that they were called to the park to break up the gathering.

“As part of ongoing patrols in public spaces, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 5.25pm... at Saint Stephen's Green Park.

“It's alleged that a number of persons had removed the fencing to a protected structure in the area,” the garda press office said in a statement.

“When Gardaí arrived at the scene, the persons present dispersed. No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing. Separately, the Office of Public Works (OPW) made the decision to close Saint Stephen's Green Park.”

It said management of local public spaces is primarily a matter for the relevant local authority.

Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence which occurs.”

Meanwhile, gardai are urging the public to behave responsibly and to adhere to public health guidelines.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”

Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Hazel Chu, told RTÉ's Drivetime yesterday she believed the fencing should be removed.

“I don't think there needs to be any railing off of the space. We actually need more of this space because if we want people to enjoy an outdoor summer, we need to provide them with a space,” she said.

“I'll be trying to find a commissioner of OPW to ask exactly why we're fencing off the bandstand, it shouldn’t be fenced off.”