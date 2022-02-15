Baiba Saulite said she was ‘scared’ for her life shortly before she was murdered, tribunal hears

Baiba Saulite was shot dead outside her rented home in Swords in 2006

Shortly before she was murdered in 2006, Baiba Saulite said she was “very scared” for her life, describing how all she wanted was for “some peace for my children and myself”, a tribunal has heard.

The Disclosures Tribunal was today shown part of Ms Saulite's victim impact statement.

In it, she wrote: “At the moment, I am very scared for my life.”

She said she was scared because a person whose name was redacted was “blaming me for everything that has gone wrong in his life”.

No one has been convicted of the murder of Ms Saulite. The tribunal has directed that the chief suspect may not be identified and is to be referred to in evidence only as "Mr A".

“All I want is some peace for my children and myself to live a normal life, safe and happy and knowing that this man cannot hurt us anymore,” Ms Saulite said. “My children are becoming bright, happy, intelligent individuals and this is what I wish for them to continue like."

The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating whether now retired Sergeant William (Liam) Hughes was victimised after he alleged a “systems failure” within the gardaí in the run-up to Ms Saulite's murder. An Garda Síochána denies all of Mr Hughes' allegations.

The tribunal heard that gardaí investigating Ms Saulite's murder were told to break open the station locker of Sgt Hughes to get hold of the victim impact statement she had made.

The statement was made by Ms Saulite at a Dublin airport hotel on November 14, 2006, where she met Sgt Hughes in the company of her solicitor, John Hennessy. It was in respect of the earlier abduction of her two children.

Five days later, on November 19, Ms Saulite (28) was shot dead at her home in Swords, Co Dublin.

In the meantime, the hand-written statement had been in Sgt Hughes' locker. In the wake of her shooting, Assistant Commissioner Al McHugh told gardaí in Swords to get possession of the statement, if necessary by forcing the locker open.

Sgt Hughes was subsequently the subject of a two-year internal disciplinary inquiry for an alleged failure on his part “to take appropriate action on information known in respect of Ms Baiba Saulite”.

In June 2009 this was discontinued, the tribunal heard earlier, on the orders of Asst Commissioner McHugh. He said Sgt Hughes was "completely exonerated...with no blemish on his character or history".

The tribunal is examining a protected disclosure made by Mr Hughes.

Prior to her murder, Ms Sauilte's children had been abducted but were eventually returned to her. Other incidents relating to Ms Saulite included an attack on her car in Malahide and an attack on the home of her solicitor.

The former head of the Garda Press Office, retired Detective Chief Superintendent Kevin Donohoe gave evidence about a nine paragraph statement, issued in his name on November 22, 2006.

The purpose of the press statement was to “clarify the factual position” of the case because of media inaccuracies, it said. The statement said that prior to Ms Saulite's murder, gardaí had become aware of threats made against her solicitor.

Once aware of these, he had been advised immediately, the statement said.

“Extensive crime prevention advice was also given to the solicitor, including enhancements he could make to his properties and personal safety,” the statement said.

It went on to assert that, “Ms Saulite was also given crime prevention advice regarding her property and personal safety”.

However, it had emerged that no such advice was given to Ms Saulite, Det Chief Supt Donohoe agreed with counsel for Sgt Hughes, Nora Ní Loinsigh.

“I was told that fact,” he said. “I did not make it up.”

"Ultimately it was found to be not correct," said Ms Ni Loinsigh.

Ms Saulite had for a long time expressed concerns for her safety - did he know this, she asked?

Mr Donohoe said he did not.

The press release stated that, in the course of investigating Ms Saulite's murder, gardaí established she had "expressed concerns for her safety and appeared to be somewhat in fear of" the man referred to in the tribunal as Mr A.

This was presented as “information that has just come to light, whereas it was known to gardaí for a long time”, said Ms Ni Loinsigh.

In dealing with the press after Ms Saulite's murder, Mr Donohoe said he obtained his information about the case from a senior officer stationed locally.

He could not recall how he became aware of Ms Saulite's victim impact statement, which Ms Ní Loinsigh noted had only become known to senior gardaí a few hours before the statement was issued, acknowledging her fears for her safety.

Mr Donohoe told Shelly Horan, BL, for An Garda Síochána, that the statement was issued under his name because the case of Ms Saulite was more serious than the usual run-of-the-mill matters handled by the press office.

When asked if Mr Hughes was targeted by the statement, Mr Donohue replied: “Certainly not by me, because I didn't know of his involvement.”

“I compiled the press release in good faith.”

He had had no consultation with anyone about Mr Hughes, he added.

The tribunal resumes tomorrow.



