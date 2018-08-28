SUMMER may be officially over for many as schools re-open this week but temperatures are set to soar past 20 degrees Celsius again.

Back to school weather: Temperatures to reach up to 21C again but more rain is on the way

It may not be time to fire up the barbecue just yet though as showers are expected over the coming days.

A Met Eireann spokesperson has said that we're in for a mixed-bag weather-wise.

The forecaster said in a statement on their website: "Rain in the East and Southeast for a time early tonight will clear.

"Otherwise tonight will bring broken cloud and a few showers, mainly onto west and northwest coasts. Turning cooler, lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

"On Wednesday, there'll be some sunny spells, but cloudy periods also and some scattered showers.

"Highest temperatures of 15 to 18C, coolest along Northern and Western coastal parts.

"Winds will be moderate West to Northwesterly, fresher for a time off the North Ulster coast.

"Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells and light westerly breezes. There will be some mist and fog patches locally, it'll be rather chilly with lowest temperatures 6 to 9C.

"The best of the sunshine on Thursday will be over the northern half of country, with cloudier and perhaps somewhat damper conditions developing further south.

"There is a risk that rain could turn quite persistent and possibly heavy for a time in the afternoon over parts of Munster and perhaps south Leinster. Drier conditions with just the odd shower elsewhere. A rather cool day, with afternoon highs of just 14 to 17C."

Anyone venturing to Electric picnic this weekend will be glad to hear that the mercury is set to climb even further and we are expected to enjoy balmy temperatures.

"After some early morning sunshine on Friday with a lot of dry weather about generally, showery outbreaks of rain will slowly develop, feeling rather warm and humid however with some sunny breaks occurring too.

"Highest temperatures 17 to 21C, in mostly moderate southerly breezes," the forecaster explained.

"This weekend will be rather warm and calm, with maxima in the high teens or low 20's locally.

"Overall a lot of dry weather is expected with light southerlies.

"Saturday is likely to be the drier day with just the odd shower, while Sunday will see a band of rain move into Atlantic counties but staying generally dry elsewhere at least for daylight hours."

Online Editors