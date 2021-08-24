| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Baby’s arrival means family now spans five generations of women 

Little Isla Sara joined the world three weeks ago

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison Expand
Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison Expand

Close

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison

/

Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea PIC Stephen Davison

Niamh Campbell

Meet the Northern Ireland family that spans five generations.

The arrival of baby Isla Sara Hine three weeks ago added another generation of women in the Lisburn-based family she was born into.

Coming into the world at 7lbs 12oz on July 29 to mum Chelsea, Isla Sara has not one, not two — but three grannies.

Most Watched

Privacy