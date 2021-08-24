Baby’s arrival means family now spans five generations of women 

Meet the Northern Ireland family that spans five generations.

The arrival of baby Isla Sara Hine three weeks ago added another generation of women in the Lisburn-based family she was born into.

Coming into the world at 7lbs 12oz on July 29 to mum Chelsea, Isla Sara has not one, not two — but three grannies.

Great great granny Elizabeth Jess is 102, and was recently presented with a centenary medal from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, as well as congratulatory messages from the Queen every year since hitting her 100th birthday milestone.

She is followed by Isla Sara’s great granny Joan and granny Joanne Payne, who said that only she and daughter Chelsea knew the newborn was going to be a girl after Chelsea’s 20-week scan.

“Sara was named after me because I'm Sara Joanne, and then my daughter is Chelsea Sara, so we've kept Sara going with the three names going forward,” said the new 53-year-old grandmother.

“My daughter didn't even know she was pregnant until she was four months, so it was a complete shock.

Read More

“We didn't even think about it until she was nearly due and then somebody happened to say ‘oh that's four generations’ and I said ‘no actually, my granny is still alive so perhaps five.”

“She's the first great great grandchild, she's even my first grandchild and my mum’s first great grandchild. She's the first baby of a whole new generation and it's amazing really.”

Talking about her own grandmother and the family matriarch Elizabeth, Joanne laughed: “She lives on her own, has no central heating and has no carers.

“She goes up and down the stairs. All she has is an open fire, and if she gets logs she’ll be out the back chopping them up and all sorts, she’s a nightmare!”

Originally from Dromara in Co Down, great great granny Elizabeth’s husband worked in the shipyard, eventually moving to Dunmurry.

Joanne’s mother Joan, who is now aged 78, then moved to Lisburn when she married, which is where the rest of the family are now based.

Elizabeth is the only living relative out of her siblings, none of whom lived past 90, and Joanne joked that the Kinallen lady will outlive her too.

But what is the secret to a long life and a healthy mind?

Joanne laughed: “I keep saying there's not a man among us, there's no man in the equation at all, because my granny's husband died when he was in his 40s and my mum's husband (my dad) died two years ago.

“My granny has been on her own longer than she has been with a man, so I think there's something to be said for that.

“I don't have a man in my life.

"My daughter doesn't have a man in her life, so the joke is that we live longer because of no men!”

We may see more examples of simultaneous generations within the one family sooner than we actually think, as Northern Ireland’s ageing population is continuing to grow.

The latest statistics from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that the number of people aged 85 and over across the region has increased by 1.9% (from 38,700 to 39,500) between mid-2019 and mid-2020, representing 2.1% of the entire population.

The 2020 annual report from the Registrar General suggests that pensioners are set to outnumber children before the end of the decade.

In 2019, Nisra also estimated that there are over 300 currently centenarians living in the region — the equivalent to one centenarian for every 10,000 people — with women accounting for two thirds (66%) of Northern Ireland’s most elderly.